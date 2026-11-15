Lagos APC backs 2027 start for Epe International Airport, urges naming after Tinubu

The Lagos State APC has welcomed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's plan to begin construction of the proposed Epe International Airport in 2027, calling it the completion of an integrated economic ecosystem in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has backed plans by the state government to commence construction of the proposed Epe International Airport in 2027.

The party described the planned take-off as a significant milestone in the economic transformation of Epe Division and the wider Lekki-Epe corridor. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the proposed commencement date during the Lagos East APC governorship election campaign flag-off in Epe. His deputy and the party's governorship candidate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, reaffirmed the administration's commitment to the project at the same rally. Hamzat disclosed that the necessary groundwork and documentation for the airport had been advanced.

Also read APC National Chairman Urges Northern Governors to Mobilise Support for Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Election

Lekki Epe Corridor Development Plan

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, the party said the proposed airport represented the gradual realisation of a long-term economic plan. It said the plan was conceived to position the Lekki-Epe axis as a major investment, industrial, commercial and economic hub in Lagos State and beyond. Oladejo said the announcement represented much more than the commencement of another infrastructure project.

He traced the foundation of the development agenda to the administration of President Bola Tinubu when he served as governor of Lagos State. The party credited Tinubu with initiating the strategic groundwork for the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the land allocation that paved the way for the establishment of the Dangote Refinery. The APC also acknowledged the contributions of former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.

Advertisement

It said Fashola sustained infrastructure development and the strategic connectivity needed to open up the corridor for increased economic activities. It noted that Ambode advanced the airport project through strategic planning, preparatory initiatives and its incorporation into the broader Epe development master plan. The party commended the incumbent administration of Sanwo-Olu for building on the foundations laid by his predecessors.

It cited major infrastructure investments, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Lagos Coastal Road, as evidence of that continuity. It described the proposed airport as the logical completion of an integrated economic ecosystem. According to the party, that ecosystem comprises the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Lagos Coastal Road and now an international aviation gateway.

Integrated Economic Ecosystem Projects

It said these projects are not isolated infrastructure interventions but interconnected components of a carefully conceived economic architecture. The design, it added, is meant to unlock the enormous potential of the Lekki-Epe corridor. The APC said the aviation facility, when completed, would improve connectivity, facilitate international trade and support industrial expansion. It added that the airport would boost tourism, create employment opportunities and attract further domestic and foreign investments.

The party expressed confidence in the assurances given by Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. It described their statements at the Epe rally as evidence of institutional continuity and the determination to move the historic project from planning to implementation. The party also suggested that naming the proposed airport after Tinubu would be an appropriate recognition of his contributions to Lagos.

Advertisement

Tinubu Airport Name Recognition

It said the honour would be a fitting and enduring tribute to his foresight and his original vision for the state's eastern corridor. The APC stressed that the anticipated economic expansion must translate into tangible benefits for residents of Epe Division. It listed employment, improved infrastructure, business opportunities, skills development and inclusive growth as key expectations.

It noted that Epe, traditionally known for its agricultural and fishing activities, was steadily emerging as a destination for industrial investment, international commerce, logistics, aviation and tourism. The party said the development trajectory of Epe and the wider Lagos East axis would feature prominently in public discussions on governance and performance ahead of the 2027 general elections. It maintained that sustainable development required successive administrations to build on established foundations rather than abandon existing plans.

Epe Transformation Vision

Oladejo commended Tinubu for the original development vision that shaped the corridor. He also praised Fashola and Ambode for their contributions and Sanwo-Olu for advancing the agenda and renewing assurances on the airport project. He further acknowledged Hamzat's commitment to sustaining the development trajectory. In the statement, Oladejo said the story of Epe is ultimately a story of vision, continuity and transformation.

He said that from Tinubu's original blueprint through the contributions of Fashola and Ambode to Sanwo-Olu's ongoing interventions, a new economic future is taking shape. The party said the airport would stand as the logical completion of that integrated vision.