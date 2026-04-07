Lagos Announces Road Closures for Tinubu's Project Inaugurations

Lagos State government announces partial road closures for the inauguration of infrastructure projects by President Bola Tinubu, advising motorists to plan alternative routes and anticipate delays on specific days and times for the events. The closures will impact several areas, including Opebi-Allen, Ikeja, Ojota, Olodi Apapa, Ajegunle, Eko Hotel, and Victoria Island.

The Lagos State Government has declared partial road closure s across various parts of the metropolis in anticipation of the inauguration of several infrastructure projects by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu . This announcement, communicated through a statement released on Tuesday by Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Commissioner for Transportation, aims to prioritize safety and facilitate the seamless execution of the scheduled events.

The closures are specifically timed to coincide with the official unveiling of these critical projects, which are slated to occur on Wednesday and Thursday, April 8th and 9th, respectively. The government has implored motorists and commuters to proactively adjust their travel plans and seek alternative routes to mitigate potential traffic congestion and ensure efficient movement throughout the city during these crucial periods. This proactive approach underscores the government's commitment to minimizing disruption and providing a smooth experience for all residents. \Specifically, the road closures are intricately linked to the inauguration of key projects. On Wednesday, the focus will be on the Opebi-Mende link bridge, with the inauguration ceremony scheduled to take place between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM. This event will inevitably impact traffic flow in and around the Opebi-Allen, Ikeja, and Ojota areas. Motorists who frequently use these corridors are strongly encouraged to consider alternative routes to bypass the affected zones and avoid unnecessary delays. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of pre-planning and suggested that commuters allow extra travel time to account for possible congestion due to diversions. The Lagos State Government is determined to minimize inconvenience during these important inaugurations, ensuring that the city's infrastructure advancements are celebrated without significant disruption to daily life. \Thursday will see a more extensive set of closures, starting with the inauguration of the Tolu Schools Complex. This event will have a direct impact on traffic within the Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle areas, necessitating the use of alternative routes for those commuting in or through these locations. Motorists are once again advised to factor in additional travel time to accommodate potential delays and navigate around the closures effectively. Furthermore, a subsequent event is planned for later in the day, taking place between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Eko Hotel and Victoria Island. This particular event will likely cause considerable congestion in the vicinity, and motorists are advised to either steer clear of the area during these hours or be prepared for significant delays. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other relevant traffic personnel will be strategically deployed to manage traffic flow and provide guidance to drivers. The Commissioner urged all residents to cooperate fully with traffic officials, adhering to their directives to facilitate a smooth and organized flow of vehicles throughout the affected periods. The government believes that with cooperation and proper planning, the inaugurations can be successfully conducted with minimal disruption to the city's overall functionality





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lagos Road Closure Tinubu Inauguration Traffic Infrastructure

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sanwo-Olu, wife visit Tinubu for Easter celebration [PHOTOS]The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

Read more »

Lagos Announces Traffic Diversions For Fanti CarnivalThe Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions and restrictions ahead of the Lagos Fanti Carnival.

Read more »

Leave Tinubu out of your woes — APC chieftain, Oyintiloye cautions ADCA chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has warned the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to leave President Bola Tinubu out of its woes.

Read more »

Fresh Plateau killings aimed at reducing Tinubu’s votes in 2027A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, has described the renewed violence and killings in Plateau State as politically motivated. More than 20 persons were reportedly killed in the Palm Sunday attack in Gariya Waye, Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Read more »

Jos attack: Tinubu playing lip service to insecurity – SDP chieftain AdebayoFormer presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adewole Adebayo, has blasted President Bola Tinubu, saying he is playing lip service to insecurity. Adebayo stated this during a visit to Anguwan Rukuba in Plateau State, where no fewer than 29 people were killed in an attack on palm Sunday night, with several others injured.

Read more »

President Tinubu to Commission Transformative Projects in Lagos During Two-Day Working VisitPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu will undertake a two-day working visit to Lagos State, during which he will commission several significant infrastructure and educational projects. This visit, hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will highlight the state's developmental progress and ongoing commitment to improving the lives of its residents. The projects include a link bridge, a GIS center, a multi-agency building, a food logistics hub, and a massive school complex, among others.

Read more »