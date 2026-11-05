Lagos and Ogun Residents Protest Critical Power Outages Amid Extreme Heat

Residents in Lagos and Ogun State protest prolonged blackouts worsening heatwaves. Citizens report hours without electricity, urging authorities to restore power before health risks escalate.

Residents across Lagos and Ogun states in Nigeria have launched widespread protests against prolonged power outages that have exacerbated extreme heat conditions. The unrest began in Somolu, Lagos State, on Thursday, as hundreds of citizens marched through streets chanting slogans against the deteriorating utility supply. This mobilization follows similar demonstrations on Tuesday in Lagos Island, signaling a growing public crisis regarding energy reliability during high-temperature periods.

Street Protests Demand Immediate Power Restoration

The core of the resistance emerged in Somolu, where residents displayed placards reading Give us light and Our businesses are dying while marching through affected neighborhoods. Viral video footage captured the intensity of the march, with participants declaring that they would not allow heat to kill them. The demonstration serves as a direct appeal for the immediate restoration of electricity, highlighting the urgency of the situation for businesses and households alike.

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Drastic Reduction in Daily Electricity Hours

Individuals report severe drops in power availability compared to previous standards. Tolani Adewunmi, a factory worker in Berger, Ikeja, noted that Band A subscribers previously enjoyed over twenty hours of uninterrupted supply. She now receives only up to three hours, stating that the situation worsened immediately before heat announcements. Similarly, Ahmed in Somolu observed that steady nightly supply for ten hours has collapsed to less than forty minutes of continuous power.

Health Risks and Business Disruption Escalate

The prolonged lack of electricity has created dangerous living conditions for vulnerable groups. Ahmed warned that children and the elderly face serious health consequences due to unbearable nighttime temperatures. In Ewupe, Ogun State, Abdulsalam Balikis rated local supply as four out of ten, noting that restoration provides only four hours at best. Residents struggle to charge phones and access water, while the government has failed to implement effective solutions.

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Two-Month Outages Cripple Daily Living Standards

In Ikorodu, a corps member named Olamiposi Yetunde reported that power interruptions have persisted for more than two months. She cannot store cooked food, charge devices, or iron work outfits, forcing her to borrow a neighbor generator and purchase expensive petrol. This dependency on costly fuel sources further strains household budgets, creating a cycle of financial and logistical hardship for affected families.

Household Adaptations to Energy Crisis

Residents have adopted drastic measures to cope with the energy deficit. Opeyemi in Ifako-Ijaiye stated she no longer stores food in freezers due to the lack of consistent power, cooking only daily quantities instead. Mrs Siyanbade in Isolo has been without electricity for over two weeks, relying on charging centers that pose risks of device damage or theft. She also purchases petrol to pump water, noting that the high cost leaves her with minimal funds for other necessities.