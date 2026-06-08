Lagos: Africa's Emerging Gateway for Global Capital and Investment

Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, is positioning itself as Africa's premier destination for global capital, with President Bola Tinubu declaring it an emerging gateway to international wealth, investment, and enterprise. The three-day Invest Lagos 2026 conference brought together investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore opportunities in key sectors, with Lagos' focus on building a resilient economy and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

Lagos , Nigeria's commercial capital, is positioning itself as Africa's premier destination for global capital , with President Bola Tinubu declaring it an emerging gateway to international wealth, investment, and enterprise.

Speaking at the opening of Invest Lagos 2026, Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing Tinubu, said Lagos had evolved beyond its traditional role as Nigeria's commercial hub to become a strategic investment destination for those seeking access to Africa's expanding markets. The three-day conference, themed 'Lagos: Business Gateway to Africa, Powering Africa's Next Era of Trade, Talent and Global Economic Leadership', brought together investors, policymakers, development partners, and business leaders to explore opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasized Lagos' focus on building a resilient economy capable of attracting both domestic and foreign investment through infrastructure expansion, regulatory reforms, and support for innovation. However, it was Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey who offered the most comprehensive assessment of Lagos' place in the global economy. She noted that investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional profitability indicators to questions of trust, talent, regulatory certainty, and long-term growth potential.

Lagos, according to Botchwey, is one of the cities best positioned to answer these questions, describing it as 'a city of proof' rather than merely a city of promise. She cited the emergence of Nigerian technology companies such as Flutterwave, Paystack, and OPay as evidence of Lagos' growing capacity to produce globally competitive businesses.

The conference also featured a Governors' Investment Showcase, where governors from Lagos, Abia, Imo, Nasarawa, and Plateau states presented investment opportunities across sectors, with Lagos remaining at the center of discussions, reinforcing its ambition to serve as the principal gateway for businesses seeking access to Africa's rapidly expanding consumer market





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