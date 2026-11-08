Lagos 2027: Candidates Clash on Housing Debt and Transport in Debate

Lagos governorship contenders debate 2027 priorities, covering housing affordability, free education, CNG buses, and the heavy debt servicing burden facing the state.

Political contenders for the Lagos governorship seat in 2027 presented starkly different visions for the state during a recent debate focused on critical development priorities. The opposition candidates criticized the All Progressives Congress government's record while defending their own platforms for infrastructure and social services.

Rhode-Vivour Challenges Governance Record

ADC candidate Olaide Rhodes-Vivour blamed decades of bad governance for environmental challenges facing residents. He promised a technology-driven approach to manage flooding and improve living conditions if elected. Rhodes-Vivour stated that all citizens experience damage from governance issues endemic for the last 20 years.

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He emphasized the need for a cleaner, safer, and more affordable Lagos that works for everyone, not just the privileged few. The candidate argued that successive administrations have prioritized elite interests over rural community needs.

Hamzat Defends Infrastructure and Transport Plans

APC candidate and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat defended existing drainage infrastructure, describing the network as fantastic. He argued that priorities should focus on keeping channels free of blockages to allow water flow into creeks. Hamzat highlighted plans to move one million passengers daily using 4,000 compressed natural gas buses.

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The Deputy Governor also disclosed expansion plans for water transportation through 77 electric ferries. He stressed that private sector funding for rail systems is unique in Africa and requires normalization. Hamzat stated that improving waterways and providing infrastructure should be a standard practice.

Housing Affordability and Rent Reform

Housing emerged as a key battleground with Rhodes-Vivour promising more than 100,000 accessible housing units. He criticized the state's reliance on internally generated revenue without resident benefits. Hamzat acknowledged the need for expansion but noted 24 housing estates created in eight years.

The APC candidate promised to enforce the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency Law mandating one year's rent. He pledged to complete ongoing projects and make mortgage facilities available to residents. This enforcement aims to address arbitrary rent demands and improve accommodation access.

Free Education and Social Welfare Policies

NDC candidate Doherty pledged to make education completely free in Lagos if elected in 2027. He argued that no child should be denied education due to parental affordability issues. His policy extends beyond tuition removal to include exemption from exam fees.

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Doherty also promised a daily affordable meal program for children in public schools. He emphasized capacitating residents with skills to improve their lives. The NDC candidate stressed that education must be truly free, not just nominally so.

Debt Servicing Burden and Economic Impact

PDP candidate Deji Doherty raised concerns about the state's debt profile weighing on the economy. He stated Lagos spends between 19 billion and 20 billion on debt servicing annually. He described this financial obligation as a significant burden on domestic and external debts.

The debate highlighted competing assessments of development priorities across parties. Each candidate offered distinct solutions for infrastructure, housing, and social welfare. The 2027 general elections will determine which vision shapes Lagos's future trajectory.