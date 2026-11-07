Ilobu community seeks Osun government takeover of late General Lagbaja hospital

The Ilobu-Asake Development Union and the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, have asked the Osun State Government to take over and affiliate a hospital the general facilitated for the community.

The Ilobu community in Osun State, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, has asked the Osun State Government to take over and affiliate a hospital facilitated by the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.

Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. The request was made on Saturday by the Ilobu-Asake Development Union, the flagship group for indigenes of the town, during a press conference marking the 34th Ilobu Day celebration. IDU President Prof. Olufemi Saibu said the late COAS built the hospital for the community before his death in 2024.

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Hospital Affiliation Plans With State Government

He said the community, in collaboration with the Lagbaja family, had finalised plans to affiliate the medical facility with the Osun State Government. Saibu said the affiliation would give the hospital the institutional and professional capacity required to serve residents of Ilobu and neighbouring communities. He noted that the medical facility remained one of the best specialised hospitals in Nigeria.

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He said the state government was in the best position to revamp the facility and put it in good shape to cater for the medical needs of many communities in the area. According to him, the medical centre will soon become an annexe of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, which has its headquarters in Osogbo. Saibu said, We realised that managing such a specialised medical facility independently might be beyond our capacity.

Therefore, in collaboration with the Lagbaja family, we engaged the state government so they can at least take that hospital up and affiliate it with the appropriate university teaching hospital. The IDU president said the facility would not only serve the Ilobu community but the entire Osun State. He explained that the union had adopted a proactive approach to addressing developmental challenges by identifying pressing needs and presenting practical solutions rather than resorting to protests and confrontations.

He also acknowledged the contributions of prominent Ilobu indigenes and members of the diaspora, saying their collective support had remained instrumental to the community development efforts. He commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for responding positively to some of the community requests, particularly those concerning the provision of land and other properties for development projects. Saibu said the state government support had also strengthened the community efforts to expand educational opportunities, particularly in medical and health-related fields.

New Health College Construction Underway

He added that construction was ongoing on what he described as one of the best Colleges of Health and Technology in the locality, noting that the necessary approvals had been secured. He said, As we speak, construction work is ongoing, and we will soon have one of the best Colleges of Health and Technology in the locality.

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We have already secured the necessary approvals, and we are also looking forward to working with universities, whether established by the Federal or State Government. On the activities lined up for this year Ilobu-Asake Day, with the theme Ilobu-Asake: United in Heritage, Rising in Development, Saibu said a free medical outreach, an education programme and fundraising for community development projects would hold during the weeklong celebration.

Free Medical Outreach During Celebration

He said, Qualified health professionals will deliver a general health talk, give personal medical advice and counselling, and distribute drugs free of charge to those who need them. I urge our people, especially the elderly, to come early and bring along any medication they take regularly. Saibu said the IDU Education Programme would also hold at Ilobu House Complex.

It will bring together students, teachers and parents for a lecture and career talk, an inter-school quiz and debate, and the presentation of prizes, scholarships and educational materials. The IDU president further said Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, would lead other dignitaries to the community to witness the grand finale of the celebration. He said the union would also recognise five Special Distinguished Compounds of Honour 2026: Agbofiseti Compound, Akeyan Compound, Alako Compound, Imam-Arohun Compound and Oloso Compound.

He said, We honour these family compounds for their contribution to the history, unity and development of Ilobu. The PUNCH had earlier reported that the death of the then Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, an indigene of Ilobu, Osun State, was confirmed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.