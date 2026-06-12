Labour Party Urges Nigerians to Remain Confident in Democracy Amid Economic and Security Crises

In a Democracy Day address, Labour Party National Publicity Secretary Ken Asogwa called on Nigerians at home and abroad to retain hope in democracy, highlighting the need for government action on insecurity, inflation, unemployment and infrastructure deficits.

The Labour Party has called on Nigeria ns to keep faith in the nation's democratic future despite the severe economic and security pressures that many citizens are currently enduring.

In a message released from Abuja on Democracy Day, National Publicity Secretary Ken Asogwa offered congratulations to Nigerians both within the country and abroad, while urging a renewed commitment to democratic principles. He reminded the audience that the day is an occasion for reflection on the sacrifices made by pro‑democracy activists and patriots whose struggles paved the way for the return to civilian rule after years of military governance.

Asogwa acknowledged that Nigeria's democratic experiment has often fallen short of the hopes of the people, citing unfulfilled promises, delayed reforms and persistent governance challenges. Nevertheless, he stressed that hopelessness must not become the prevailing sentiment, insisting that hope and determination are essential if the country is to realise the greater possibilities that lie ahead. The party's statement went on to highlight specific areas where governments at all levels must intensify their efforts.

It named insecurity, rising inflation, widespread unemployment, food scarcity and crumbling infrastructure as the most urgent problems confronting ordinary Nigerians. Asogwa argued that democracy, despite its imperfections, remains the most participatory form of government ever devised because it places citizens at the centre of public affairs and provides regular opportunities to choose leaders.

He warned that the legitimacy of any regime depends on the tangible benefits that democracy delivers to everyday people, and that failure to improve welfare will erode trust in the system. In this spirit, the Labour Party urged elected officials to translate democratic promises into concrete actions that alleviate poverty, expand job creation, secure the nation's borders, and rebuild essential services such as roads, electricity and water supply.

Finally, Asogwa called for collective responsibility, inviting not only politicians but also civil society, private sector actors and the diaspora to participate in safeguarding Nigeria's democratic trajectory. He emphasized that the fight for a prosperous, stable nation is a shared endeavour that requires patience, vigilance and active engagement from every stakeholder. By reinforcing democratic institutions, strengthening accountability mechanisms and fostering inclusive development, the party believes Nigeria can overcome its current challenges and emerge as a stronger, more prosperous democracy.

The message concluded with a pledge from the Labour Party to continue advocating for policies that translate democratic ideals into real‑world improvements for the ordinary citizen, whose welfare remains the ultimate justification for any government's existence





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