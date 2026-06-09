Labour Party Sues INEC Over Exclusion of Candidate from Enugu North By-Election

The Labour Party has taken the Independent National Electoral Commission to court, alleging that its candidate was wrongly excluded from the Enugu North Senatorial District by-election slated for June 20, 2026. The party claims it complied with all requirements but was denied access to INEC's nomination portal, prompting legal action to secure its participation.

The Labour Party has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) at the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging the wrongful exclusion of its candidate from the upcoming Enugu North Senatorial District by-election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

According to a statement released by Ken Asogwa, the party's National Publicity Secretary, the legal action follows INEC's alleged failure to grant access to its nomination portal for the submission of candidate details, despite the party meeting all statutory requirements. The by-election was triggered by the death of Senator Okey Ezea, a Labour Party member, who passed away on November 18, 2025.

Asogwa explained that the party formally notified INEC on May 11 of its intention to hold a senatorial primary election on May 25, in accordance with the commission's guidelines. He noted that despite compliance, the party was denied the opportunity to upload its candidate's particulars before the submission deadline on June 2, 2026. The party claims it made multiple attempts, including formal protests and correspondence, to resolve the issue but received no positive response.

In the statement, the Labour Party asserted that it had fulfilled every legal and administrative obligation under the Electoral Act and INEC's regulations. The party's consensus candidate, Simon Ejike Eze, was nominated at a primary attended by members from all six local government areas in the district.

Asogwa criticized the justification provided by the head of Elections and Party Monitoring (EPM) in Enugu State, who reportedly claimed he was absent on the day of the primary and therefore could not monitor the process. The party described this explanation as untenable and emphasized that a political party should not suffer due to the failure of an electoral official to perform his duties.

The Labour Party argued that excluding its candidate would be a grave injustice, especially given that the by-election is meant to fill a seat vacated by the death of one of its serving senators. The party has called on INEC to investigate the actions of its officials in Enugu State and sanction any officer found culpable. While expressing confidence in INEC's leadership, the party stated it is relying on the judiciary to protect its rights and those of its supporters.

Attempts to obtain a reaction from INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Dayo Oketola, were unsuccessful. INEC had previously fixed June 20, 2026, for the by-election to fill the Enugu North Senatorial District vacancy. The matter is now before the Federal High Court, where the Labour Party seeks a ruling that will allow its candidate to participate in the election.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between political parties and electoral management bodies over the adherence to procedural guidelines and the protection of parties' rights in Nigeria's electoral process





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