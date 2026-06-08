Labour Party Sues INEC Over Exclusion of Candidate from Enugu North Senatorial By-Election

The Labour Party has filed a lawsuit against INEC for allegedly excluding its candidate, Simon Eze, from the Enugu North senatorial by-election. The party claims it complied with all regulations but was denied access to upload candidate details, citing an INEC official's absence as an unacceptable reason.

The Labour Party (LP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) over the alleged exclusion of its candidate from the upcoming senatorial by-election in Enugu State.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, 8 June, lists LP and its candidate for Enugu North District, Simon Eze, as plaintiffs, while INEC is the sole defendant. The party is seeking an accelerated hearing of the matter and leave to serve court processes via courier or substituted means. It also requests an interlocutory injunction to restrain INEC from publishing the final list of candidates or taking any action that would preclude Mr. Eze's participation.

LP argues the issue is a pre-election matter under Section 285(9) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and the Federal High Court pre-election Practice Directive. The party contends that without accelerated hearing, the suit risks being overtaken by the poll and rendered nugatory. According to a statement by LP national spokesperson Ken Asogwa, the party notified INEC on 11 May of its intention to hold senatorial primaries on 25 May for the by-election, following the commission's timetable release.

At the primary, which attracted thousands of members from the six local government areas in the senatorial district, Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, a distinguished diplomat, emerged as the consensus candidate. However, despite compliance with all statutory requirements and procedural guidelines, the party claims it was denied access to upload the candidate's particulars on INEC's nomination portal.

LP says it made efforts, including formal protests and correspondences, up until the submission window closed on 2 June, but INEC failed to correct the exclusion. The spokesperson suggested a possible cause for the exclusion: the unnamed head of Elections and Party Monitoring in Enugu State reportedly refused to transmit the report of LP's primary on the ground that he could not monitor the primaries because he was out of town on that date.

LP calls this excuse untenable and questions the discharge of official responsibilities. The party asserts it should not suffer the consequences of an official's absence, negligence, incompetence, or dereliction of duty. LP argues that electoral processes and constitutional rights of political parties cannot be subjected to individual officers' convenience or personal circumstances. If the officer was unavailable, LP maintains that INEC should have ensured appropriate arrangements for monitoring and reporting rather than penalizing a compliant party.

LP stresses that its primaries remain valid despite the absence of INEC officials, noting that the Electoral Act 2022 only requires parties to notify the commission of their primaries, which LP did. Neither the Electoral Act nor INEC's regulations make INEC's physical presence a mandatory condition for the validity of a party primary election. The LP continues to express confidence in INEC's leadership under Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu





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Labour Party INEC Enugu By-Election Simon Eze Lawsuit Nigeria

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