Labour Party Sets Sights on 2027 Presidential Election, Extends Olive Branch to Suspended Members

Abia State Governor Alex Otti announces the Labour Party's intention to field a presidential candidate in 2027, following a successful national convention and emphasizing reconciliation with previously suspended members like Julius Abure. The party did not participate in the Ibadan opposition summit.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has confidently declared the Labour Party 's intention to contest and present a presidential candidate in the 2027 general election. This announcement comes after a period of internal strife within the party, which Otti asserts has now been resolved following a successful national convention held in Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking at the inaugural National Working Committee (NWC) meeting subsequent to the convention, Otti, who also holds the position of national leader of the Labour Party, emphasized a spirit of unity and reconciliation. He highlighted the significant attendance of members previously aligned with suspended leader Julius Abure at the convention as a clear indication of the party's healing process.

The governor expressed unwavering support for Senator Nenadi Usman, the newly affirmed national chairman, praising her leadership qualities and expressing confidence in her ability to guide the party through the next four years. The governor further extended an olive branch to Abure and other previously suspended members, explicitly stating the party’s willingness to welcome them back into the fold.

He reiterated the principle that the recent internal disagreements should not be viewed as a cause for division, but rather as an opportunity for strengthening the party through inclusivity. Otti explained that the NWC has been tasked with actively pursuing reconciliation and reintegration efforts, aiming to bring as many members as possible back into the party’s structure. He underscored the message of ‘no vanquished, no winners’ emphasizing a collective approach to rebuilding and moving forward.

This commitment to unity is seen as crucial for the Labour Party’s ambitions in the upcoming 2027 elections. The governor’s statements signal a deliberate effort to present a united front and demonstrate internal stability to the Nigerian electorate. He believes that a cohesive and inclusive party is essential for achieving electoral success and effectively representing the interests of its constituents.

Regarding recent political developments, Otti clarified that the Labour Party did not participate in the Ibadan summit, a gathering of opposition leaders hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State. He explained that the party was preoccupied with its own national convention at the time and therefore was not bound by any agreements or decisions reached at the summit. Despite not being involved in the coalition discussions, Otti reaffirmed the Labour Party’s independent path towards the 2027 presidential election.

He unequivocally stated that the party will indeed field a candidate, offering a platform to any member aspiring to run for the highest office. This declaration underscores the Labour Party’s determination to establish itself as a major contender in Nigerian politics and to provide a viable alternative to the established political forces.

The governor’s message is clear: the Labour Party is focused on internal consolidation, reconciliation, and preparing for a strong showing in the next presidential race, independent of any external coalitions or alliances





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Labour Party Alex Otti 2027 Election Julius Abure Nenadi Usman Ibadan Summit Nigerian Politics Opposition Party Reconciliation National Convention

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