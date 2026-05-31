Labour Party selects Muhammad Rilwanu Lawal as consensus governor candidate for Kaduna ahead of 2027 elections

The Labour Party concluded a peaceful consensus primary in Kaduna, naming Muhammad Rilwanu Lawal as its governorship candidate and unveiling agreed‑upon Senate, House and State Assembly nominees, signaling a unified push toward the 2027 elections

Muhammad Rilwanu Lawal was formally selected as the consensus candidate of the Labour Party for the governorship of Kaduna State in the upcoming 2027 general election.

The selection took place on a Saturday in Kaduna, drawing a sizable gathering of party members who arrived to vote and deliberate on the slate of aspirants destined to represent the party across the various levels of government. The process was marked by a calm atmosphere and orderly conduct, reflecting a growing sense of unity within the party despite the diverse backgrounds and ambitions of its members.

Observers noted the high level of participation as a sign that the party's grassroots structures are becoming more active and engaged, a development that could prove decisive as the 2027 electoral calendar unfolds. Dr Oluwa Femi, who chairs the Labour Party Governorship Election Committee, praised the execution of the exercise, emphasizing that it showcased the party's internal cohesion and its capacity to reach agreement without resorting to factional disputes.

He remarked that the Labour Party stands out in the national political arena for articulating a clear ideology that embraces all Nigerians, positioning itself as a genuine champion of the people's welfare. Former party candidate Jonathan Asake, who contested the 2023 Kaduna State governorship race, also expressed satisfaction with the proceedings, highlighting the peaceful and well‑organized nature of the event.

He pointed out that the spirit of mutual understanding among aspirants paved the way for consensus selections not only for the governorship but also for other key political offices. The consensus approach extended to the Senate, the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly. In the Senate, Abdu Aliyu was endorsed for the Kaduna North district, Eld. Dr Yusuf Solomon Danbaki for Kaduna Central and Amos Sheyin for Kaduna South.

The House of Representatives slate includes Barr. Yayai Iliya Dadai for the Kaura constituency, Saidu James Yakubu for Kagarko, Emmanuel Bala for Kaduna South, Dr Emmanuel Barau for Makarfi/Kudan, Abubakar Bello for Igabi and Comrade Saratu Larai Shekari for Chikun/Kajuru. At the state level, the candidates emerging by consensus are Elisha Isaac for Jama'a, James Yakubu Saidu for Kagarko, Suleiman Umar for Kudan, Engr.

Garba Emmanuel Bajimai for Lere, Muhammad Sani Aliyu for Makarfi and Lawal Abdullahi for Kaduna South, together with Baba Chechet Solomon for Sabon Gari Basawa, Hillary Francis for Zangon Kataf, Ahmadu Yustus for Sanga and Bala Awodi for Chikun. The broad consensus across these positions signals a concerted effort by the Labour Party to present a unified front as it gears up for the 2027 elections, aiming to translate internal harmony into electoral success.

The selections were conducted in accordance with the party's internal guidelines, which prioritize dialogue, transparency and collective decision‑making. Party officials emphasized that the consensus model not only reduces the risk of intra‑party conflict but also allows candidates to focus on campaigning and policy formulation from the outset.

As the 2027 election cycle gains momentum, the Labour Party's strategy of building consensus candidates at multiple levels is being watched closely by political analysts, who note that such cohesion could serve as a competitive advantage in regions where the electorate is seeking alternatives to the traditionally dominant parties. The outcomes of the forthcoming campaigns will determine whether the consensus‑driven approach translates into concrete gains at the ballot box, potentially reshaping the political landscape of Kaduna State and beyond





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Kaduna 2027 Election Consensus Candidates Muhammad Rilwanu Lawal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Party Faction Endorses Prince Kennedy Ahanotu as Presidential CandidateThe Labour Party has been embroiled in a prolonged leadership tussle involving the Abure-led National Working Committee and a rival camp backed by prominent party figures, including Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti. Prince Kennedy Ahanotu has emerged as the consensus presidential candidate of the Julius Abure-led faction of the party for the 2027 presidential election. He has pledged to work towards uniting the party and strengthening its structures ahead of the next general election.

Read more »

JUST IN: Abure-Led Labour Party Announces Its 2027 Presidential CandidateThe Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party has unveiled Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, the party’s National Youth Leader, as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. Ahanotu emerged as the faction’s flag bearer during its presidential, governorship, and House of Representatives primaries held in Abuja on Saturday.

Read more »

Abia State Labour Party Returns Alex Otti as 2027 Governorship CandidateGovernor Alex Otti won the Labour Party primary election for Abia State governorship in 2027 with 368,213 votes as the lone aspirant. The primary held across 184 wards was supervised by INEC and security agencies. Also, Senate tickets were awarded: Enyinnaya Abaribe for Abia South, Ogba David Onuoha for Abia North, and Darlington Nwokocha for Abia Central. Otti thanked party members and challenged candidates to work hard for victory.

Read more »

Labour Party announces Chibuzo Okereke as presidential candidateThe Labour Party has picked Dr. Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Read more »