Labour Party Screens Presidential Aspirants Ahead of May 30 Primaries

The Labour Party has screened and cleared two of its presidential aspirants, Peter Agada and Samuel Nwigwe, ahead of the party's May 30 primaries. The screening exercise took place at the party headquarters in Abuja and attracted several other aspirants contesting various political offices.

Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, and two presidential aspirants of the Labour Party were screened and cleared ahead of the party's May 30 primaries.

The presidential hopefuls are former Director of Finance in the Obidient Movement, Peter Agada, and a London-based entrepreneur and oil mogul, Samuel Nwigwe. The screening exercise, which took place at the party headquarters in Abuja, attracted several other aspirants contesting various political offices. Nwigwe told journalists that his years living and working abroad convinced him that Nigeria can adopt successful governance models from London, Singapore, Toronto and Amsterdam.

He aims to build a secure and productive economy at home, citing the United Kingdom's social welfare and security systems as examples Nigeria should emulate. Nwigwe also reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party's ideology of social justice and equal opportunity. Sharing similar sentiments, Agada pledged to lead an intensive campaign for the Labour Party's 2027 presidential ticket, citing a nationwide network built over 20 years of political mobilisation.

The aspirant further explained that despite the crises that recently rocked the party, many loyal members stayed behind to rebuild the structure. Maku pledged to push for national reforms and a new constitution if elected senator on the platform of the Labour Party. He argued that to fix Nigeria, the current governance system must be restructured to address insecurity and disunity.

His experience as a journalist, editor and public official under former President Goodluck Jonathan shaped his commitment to accountability and democracy. He believes insecurity in Nigeria is political and that politics must be freed of violence to allow development and protect citizens. The former minister also noted that his experience has given him a deep understanding of the country's problems and a commitment to finding solutions





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Labour Party Presidential Aspirants Peter Agada Samuel Nwigwe May 30 Primaries

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