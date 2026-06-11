Labour Party Ratifies Chibuzo Okereke as Presidential Candidate for 2027 General Elections

The Labour Party has officially ratified Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, reaffirming the party's commitment to a people-centred governance agenda. Okereke's ratification follows his emergence as the party's presidential flagbearer through a broad-based consensus reached by party leaders, members, and stakeholders during a meeting held in Abuja on May 30, 2026.

The Labour Party has officially ratified Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections , reaffirming the party's commitment to a people-centred governance agenda.

Okereke's ratification follows his emergence as the party's presidential flagbearer through a broad-based consensus reached by party leaders, members, and stakeholders during a meeting held in Abuja on May 30, 2026. Speaking after the ratification, Okereke urged Nigerians to renew their faith in the country, stressing that governance, not politics, should be the primary focus of any government.

According to him, effective leadership must be centred on improving the lives of citizens through security, economic growth, social development, and the restoration of public trust in government institutions.

"Politics should not be the purpose of government; governance should be the purpose of government," he said. He added that leadership must prioritize the development and protection of Nigerians, expand socio-economic opportunities, restore the dignity of citizens, and invest in sustainable development.

"We are convinced that when Nigerians prosper, Nigeria prospers. The people and governance must be placed ahead of politics," he stated. Okereke lamented what he described as a growing crisis of confidence among Nigerians, noting that many citizens have lost faith in the country's institutions and future prospects.

"Nigeria suffers not only from economic, security, and institutional challenges but also from a crisis of confidence. Millions of Nigerians no longer believe in the promise of this country. Many no longer believe government can work, institutions can be trusted, or merit can prevail," he said.

The Labour Party candidate argued that governments over the years had focused more on the concept of Nigeria as a nation while paying insufficient attention to the welfare of the people who make up the country.

"Our greatest asset is not oil, minerals, land, or government infrastructure. Our greatest asset is our people. Government and democracy must deliver happiness, opportunity, and dignity to Nigerians wherever they may be," he added. Okereke pledged that his administration, if elected, would place citizens at the centre of governance and focus on policies that improve education, healthcare, security, and economic productivity.

He maintained that nation-building requires responsible governance that empowers citizens and creates opportunities for them to thrive.

"When citizens are educated, healthy, secure, productive, and empowered, the nation prospers. But when they are neglected, divided, and excluded, the nation weakens," he said. Highlighting the country's current challenges, Okereke pointed to rising living costs, insecurity, unemployment, declining purchasing power, poor infrastructure, energy shortages, high maternal and infant mortality rates, and the increasing number of out-of-school children. Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that Nigeria could overcome its difficulties through innovative solutions, strategic investments, and people-focused leadership.

"These are real problems, but they also present real opportunities for transformative solutions and sustainable development," he said





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