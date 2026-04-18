Labour Party Navigates 2027 Presidential Succession Amidst Emerging Aspirants and Legal Battles

The Labour Party (LP) is facing a critical juncture as it prepares to name its 2027 presidential candidate within two months. The party's decision to zone the ticket to the South has intensified speculation about potential contenders to replace Peter Obi. With Datti Baba-Ahmed announcing his presidential ambition and a recent court ruling favoring the Nenadi Usman-led faction, the LP is grappling with internal power struggles and the emergence of credible candidates for the upcoming elections.

The Labour Party (LP) is on the verge of revealing its 2027 presidential candidate, with less than two months until the announcement. This imminent decision has ignited considerable discussion regarding who might succeed Peter Obi , the party's 2023 presidential hopeful. Sources indicate the party is committed to zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region, leading to intense curiosity about the potential candidates being quietly positioned for the race. Nenadi Usman , the party's leader, confirmed last month that the decision on zoning had been finalized, further intensifying speculation about the eventual flagbearer. She has also stated that the party will not actively solicit aspirants to run on its platform.

Key preparatory milestones have been approved by the party, aligning with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) timetable, which designates the presidential and national assembly elections for January 16, 2027. This proactive approach suggests the LP's confidence in attracting credible contenders. However, with the primary elections rapidly approaching and no prominent aspirants having publicly declared their intentions, the identity of the eventual candidate remains uncertain. This situation echoes the challenges faced by the party in the lead-up to its 2022 presidential primaries, where it struggled for relevance amidst internal disputes and legal hurdles. In that instance, while figures like Pat Utomi, a prominent political economist, and Olufolahan Emmanuel-Tella had expressed interest, none were considered strong contenders. The landscape shifted significantly when Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, joined the party in May 2022. His entry, just three days before the presidential primaries, injected considerable momentum and energy into the LP's presidential bid, leading the other three aspirants to withdraw and allow him to secure the ticket. Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed formed the joint ticket for the Labour Party in 2023.

In a new development, Datti Baba-Ahmed has once again expressed his intention to contest for the Labour Party's presidential ticket in 2027, following Peter Obi's departure from the party in December 2025. Baba-Ahmed announced his ambition in early January, shortly after Obi switched to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Addressing party members and supporters in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed emphasized that his aspiration is independent of Obi's political maneuvers, asserting that his presidential ambition predates the 2023 elections. He stated that his pursuit of the presidency in 2027 is not influenced by anyone else's trajectory or an attempt to fill someone else's shoes. He reminded attendees that his aspiration for the office had been declared before Peter Obi filed his presidential bid, referencing his prior attempt to secure a presidential ticket with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the LP with Obi. Julius Abure, the factional chairman of the party, lauded Baba-Ahmed for remaining with the LP, especially amidst speculation that he might follow Obi's lead. Abure highlighted this as a sign of the party's unity, noting that other key figures, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti, have also remained loyal.

However, a significant legal development on January 21, 2026, cast doubt on the unity within the Abure faction. A federal high court in Abuja ruled that the Usman-led wing of the party should be recognized by INEC. This decision reinforced a previous Supreme Court verdict that invalidated an earlier Court of Appeal order. The presiding judge, Peter Lifu, determined that the evidence presented indicated that the tenure of Julius Abure as LP national chairman had expired. This judgment brought an end to a protracted power struggle spanning nearly three years between the Abure group and the Usman-led committee for control of the party.

INEC subsequently acknowledged the Usman-led LP group by inviting its leaders to a quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in February, bypassing Abure and his associates. The electoral commission also listed Usman as the caretaker committee chairperson of the party on its website, along with other officials like Darlington Nwokocha (national secretary), Hamisu Santuraki (national treasurer), Aisha Madije (national financial secretary), and Eric Ifere (national legal adviser). Despite this, the Abure camp has vowed to appeal the court's decision, suggesting that internal conflicts within the Labour Party are far from over. The party's national secretariat operations remain in flux, with the Abure faction preparing to challenge the court's ruling





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Labour Party 2027 Presidential Election Peter Obi Datti Baba-Ahmed Nenadi Usman

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