Labour Party names Jonathan Gaza as Nasarawa governor hopeful and Labaran Maku as Senate candidate

The Labour Party announced Jonathan Gaza as its 2027 Nasarawa governorship nominee and former minister Labaran Maku as its candidate for the Nasarawa North Senate seat in the June 2026 by‑election, outlining a reform‑focused agenda and a drive for peaceful campaigning.

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Nasarawa State the Labour Party announced the selection of incumbent federal representative Jonathan Gaza as its candidate for governor.

The decision was made at a special nomination congress held in Lafia, the state capital, where the party's returning officer Dr Kalu Ekeh read the final results. Ekeh affirmed that Gaza had fulfilled every requirement of the Labour Party Constitution, the Electoral Act 2026 and the party's internal guidelines, and that a clear majority of delegates had certified him as the legitimate nominee. The certificate of return will be forwarded to the party's national headquarters in Abuja next week.

In the same congress the party confirmed former Minister of Information Labaran Maku as its candidate for the Nasarawa North senatorial seat. Maku stood unopposed for the position that will be contested in the by‑election scheduled for 20 June 2026, a poll triggered by the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki. The returning officer declared Maku duly elected after verifying that he met all constitutional and procedural criteria.

Both Gaza and Maku will also appear on the ballot for the regular 2027 senatorial elections in their respective zones. In his acceptance speech Gaza outlined a vision of transformative leadership that would break the pattern of 'business as usual' governance that he says has held back the state for too long.

He described his candidacy as a social contract with the people of Nasarawa, pledging to harness the region's human and natural resources to create jobs, improve infrastructure and raise living standards.

'By God's special grace we will win our election we will rule Nasarawa State and we will make Nasarawa State much better,' he declared, invoking both faith and determination. He urged supporters to conduct peaceful campaigns, to respect the rule of law and to turn out in large numbers on election day.

The Labour Party also used the occasion to hand certificates of return to candidates contesting seats in the Senate, the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly across all three senatorial districts and thirteen local government areas. The party's broader strategy is to build a statewide coalition that can challenge the incumbent parties in the upcoming electoral cycle, with a particular focus on youth engagement, women's participation and the empowerment of marginalised communities.

Analysts note that the timing of these nominations positions the Labour Party to capitalize on growing dissatisfaction with the current administration and could reshape the political landscape of Nasarawa if the party manages to translate its internal consensus into voter support. The upcoming by‑election in June will serve as an early test of the party's organisational strength and its ability to mobilise voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Observers will be watching closely how Gaza's campaign messages resonate with the electorate, especially in rural districts where access to basic services remains limited. Meanwhile, Labaran Maku's candidacy is seen as an attempt to leverage his national profile and experience in the federal government to win a Senate seat that could provide the Labour Party with a strategic foothold in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The outcome of both contests will likely influence the party's momentum going into the broader national electoral calendar, where the Labour Party hopes to expand its presence beyond its traditional strongholds





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Nasarawa State Labour Party Jonathan Gaza Labaran Maku 2027 Elections

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