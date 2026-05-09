Labour Party Leader in Benue State Declares Party as Biggest Opposition, Projects Vision for Future

Hon Philip Agbese, Labour Party, LP, State Leader in Benue and member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has declared that the Labour Party is now the biggest opposition party in Benue State as the race toward the 2027 general elections intensifies. Agbese made the declaration on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja moments after arriving from Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking to journalists and supporters who welcomed him, the lawmaker projected confidence in the party’s rising strength and outlined his personal vision for the future.

Hon Philip Agbese, Labour Party , LP, State Leader in Benue and member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has declared that the Labour Party is now the biggest opposition party in Benue State as the race toward the 2027 general elections intensifies.

Agbese made the declaration on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja moments after arriving from Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking to journalists and supporters who welcomed him, the lawmaker projected confidence in the party’s rising strength and outlined his personal vision for the future. The assertion follows the recent political realignment across the country, which has further strengthened the Labour Party and cemented its position as the leading opposition force in Benue.

The LP leader used the opportunity to articulate the party’s roadmap, announcing the adoption of a ‘quasi-civil, people-oriented’ strategy for all upcoming elections. He was emphatic that the Labour Party would run a campaign focused on issues rather than confrontation. According to him, this approach will involve extensive consultations, town hall meetings, and the development of practical policy programmes tailored to the needs of Benue people.

Agbese also spoke about his personal vision, expressing determination to consolidate on his achievements so far in the National Assembly. He promised that LP candidates would prioritise continuity in positive initiatives while introducing innovative solutions to long-standing problems. Agbese called on all well-meaning citizens, particularly those who believe in good governance, to rally behind the Labour Party. He described 2027 as a defining moment for the state, urging residents to take ownership of their destiny through active participation





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Labour Party Benue State Opposition Party Political Realignment Quasi-Civil People-Oriented Strategy Focus On Issues Town Hall Meetings Policy Programmes Consolidation Of Achievements Sustainable Agriculture Improved Infrastructure Quality Healthcare Youth Empowerment Programmes Accountability And Development Good Governance 2027 General Elections Defining Moment For The State Active Participation

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