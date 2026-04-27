Labour Party in Rivers State Declares Unity, Elects New Executives Ahead of 2027 Elections

Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Rivers State, has announced the end of factional leadership within the party following a state congress where new executives were elected. She urged members to unite under the leadership recognized by the courts and INEC, emphasizing the need to avoid legal battles that could drain the party’s resources. Itubo also dismissed claims that the Labour Party is only active on social media, highlighting its electoral successes and grassroots support, particularly among workers facing economic hardships. The congress marked a departure from past practices, with delegates from all 23 local government areas participating in the election of new leaders for the next four years.

The leader of the Labour Party in Rivers State and its 2023 governorship candidate, Beatrice Itubo , has declared that the party is now unified, marking the end of factional leadership.

Speaking to journalists after the party’s state congress in Port Harcourt on Saturday, where new executives were elected, Itubo emphasized the importance of avoiding further legal disputes over leadership, warning that such battles would only deplete the party’s already limited resources. She urged disgruntled members to align with the leadership recognized by both the courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Esther Nenadi Usman, to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Itubo, a staunch supporter of the Usman-led leadership, stated that the recent congress was a testament to the party’s unity, saying, 'There is no faction in the Labour Party. We are one party. We are only calling on them to come back.

' She stressed the need for collective effort, noting, 'We can build a strong and united party and move forward. It’s not all about yourself. Our doors are open. I want all of them to come back so that we can move forward.

' Addressing criticisms that the Labour Party is merely a social media phenomenon, Itubo highlighted the party’s electoral performance in 2023, which she said demonstrated its strength across various levels of governance. However, she acknowledged that internal disputes had weakened the party’s structure and contributed to defections. Despite these setbacks, she maintained that the Labour Party had secured victories in both national and state elections, and the party is determined to prevent a recurrence of such issues in 2027.

On the role of Peter Obi in boosting the party’s popularity, Itubo recognized his contributions but emphasized that the Labour Party has always had strong grassroots support as a workers-based platform. She pointed out that workers, who are the backbone of the party, remain crucial, especially in the face of the country’s economic challenges.

'The Labour Party has always been a popular party. Peter Obi’s arrival elevated the party to some extent, but the Labour Party is fundamentally a workers-based party,' she said.

'Workers are the worst hit by inflation, stagnant salaries, and rising hunger. The Labour Party will continue to grow stronger as it advocates for the working class.

' The recently concluded congress marked a significant shift from past practices, where individuals allegedly imposed themselves as party executives without due process. Itubo noted that delegates from all 23 local government areas participated in the exercise, collectively electing new leaders to serve for the next four years. She expressed confidence in the newly elected executives, citing their performance during their interim tenure over the past three months.

She credited them with stabilizing the party after a leadership crisis that saw the former interim chairman and most of his team defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move that nearly rendered the Labour Party inactive in the state. Itubo praised the efforts of party stakeholders in rebuilding the party’s structure and restoring unity among members.

'We are happy that we finally have an executive committee for the Labour Party in the state,' she said. 'This is a paradigm shift from the past, where people would declare themselves executives without proper elections. Today, all 23 local government areas were present, and they elected leaders who will guide the party for the next four years. With the energy they are showing, I believe they will make the Labour Party relevant again.

' The newly elected State Chairman, Fredric Nwojie, also spoke, noting that the current leadership began as a caretaker committee appointed by the national leadership under Usman





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