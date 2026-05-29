Labour Party Hails Abia Governor Alex Otti on Three‑Year Anniversary, Calls Him Nation's Top Performer

Labour Party leaders praised Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for his three‑year tenure, citing his economic reforms, anti‑corruption measures and sector‑wide improvements as evidence of the party's effective governance ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Labour Party 's leadership has publicly celebrated Governor Alex Otti of Abia State as he marks three years in office, describing his tenure as the most successful outcome of the party's 2023 electoral campaign.

In a statement released on Friday from the party's headquarters in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary Ken Asogwa praised Otti for consistently demonstrating that the Labour Party can govern with a distinctive approach. Asogwa highlighted that over the past three years the governor has earned widespread acclaim from several independent rating agencies, which have lauded him as the best‑performing governor in Nigeria.

The party's statement emphasized that Otti's achievements are a direct reflection of Labour Party principles and that his record sets a benchmark for effective public service. According to the communiqué, Otti's administration has pursued a series of bold reforms that have reshaped Abia's economic landscape.

Among the most notable initiatives are the elimination of foreign exchange arbitrage schemes and the termination of long‑standing fuel subsidy abuses, measures that the governor says have helped to stabilize the state's fiscal health and reduce corruption. The party noted that these reforms, undertaken despite political distractions and opposition from various local actors, have been implemented with unwavering focus and determination.

The statement further asserted that Otti's leadership has spurred transformative progress across critical sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, education and health, leading to increased investment, job creation and improved public services for the residents of Abia. Looking ahead, the Labour Party expressed confidence that the people of Abia will continue to endorse Otti's vision as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections.

The party conveyed its congratulations on this milestone and extended wishes for continued success, underscoring a commitment to support Otti's agenda of purposeful governance. The congratulatory message concluded by reaffirming the Labour Party's pride in having produced what it described as Nigeria's most impactful governor and reiterated its resolve to back his efforts to deliver lasting development for the state's citizens





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Alex Otti Labour Party Abia State Governance Reforms 2027 Elections

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