Labour Party Distances Itself from Ibadan Opposition Summit, Focuses on 2027 Preparations

Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese clarifies that the Labour Party did not officially participate in the recent opposition summit in Ibadan, emphasizing the party's focus on internal strengthening and preparations for the 2027 general elections. The party is prioritizing its national convention and expanding its membership base.

Philip Agbese , the Deputy Spokesperson for the House of Representatives, has clarified the Labour Party 's position regarding the recent opposition parties' summit held in Ibadan.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, Agbese firmly stated that the Labour Party was not a participant in the summit and that any members of the party present were not representing the party's official stance or engaging in coalition discussions on its behalf. He emphasized that the party's current priorities lie in internal strengthening and preparation for the 2027 general elections, making external coalition talks a secondary concern at this time.

Agbese, who also chairs the Media Sub-Committee of the Labour Party National Convention Planning Committee, underscored the party’s dedication to its upcoming national convention scheduled for April 28th. He described the convention as a pivotal step in a larger strategy to consolidate the party’s internal processes and build a robust foundation for future electoral success.

The Labour Party, according to Agbese, is concentrating its efforts on ensuring a well-organized and democratic convention, viewing it as essential for fostering unity and preparing for the challenges ahead. He explicitly refuted any suggestion of official Labour Party involvement in the Ibadan summit, reiterating that the party’s focus remains firmly on its internal affairs and long-term strategic goals.

This internal focus is not a rejection of potential future alliances, but rather a pragmatic approach to ensuring the party is strong enough to negotiate from a position of strength when the time is right. The party believes a solid internal structure is a prerequisite for meaningful external engagements.

Furthermore, Agbese highlighted the Labour Party’s commitment to expanding its membership base and enhancing internal democracy. He articulated the belief that a strong and unified internal structure is a necessary precursor to successful external alignments and engagements. The party is actively working to attract new members and create a more inclusive and participatory environment for existing members.

This emphasis on internal democracy is seen as crucial for building trust and fostering a sense of ownership among party members, ultimately strengthening the party’s overall resilience and effectiveness. Agbese concluded by reaffirming that the Labour Party is not currently distracted by external summits or coalition talks, stating that its primary focus is on preparing for the National Convention, reinforcing its internal systems, and strategically positioning itself for the 2027 elections.

The party views this period as one of consolidation and preparation, laying the groundwork for a strong and competitive showing in the upcoming general elections. The Labour Party intends to build a broad base of support through grassroots engagement and a clear articulation of its policy platform, rather than relying on short-term coalition arrangements. The party’s leadership believes that a strong internal foundation will allow it to attract a wider range of voters and ultimately achieve its electoral objectives





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