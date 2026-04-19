Labour Party Denies Operating Social Media, Warns Against Fraudulent Accounts

The Labour Party has issued a strong denial regarding its current social media presence, stating it does not operate any active accounts. The party leadership is calling out a fraudulent X account, @LabourpartyNGR_, allegedly run by Julius Abure and his associates, for disseminating false information. The LP has formally petitioned the Nigerian Police to recover its official X account, LabourPartyNG, which they claim is still under the control of former party leadership. The party emphasizes that all official communications will be through authorized press statements and urges the public to disregard any information from the fake account or content currently circulating on the potentially compromised official X account, including false claims about prominent political figures returning to the party.

The Labour Party (LP) has firmly restated that it currently does not operate any active social media accounts for public communication. This declaration comes in response to the emergence of what the party describes as a fraudulent X account.

This deceptive account, bearing the name LABOUR PARTY (LP)NIG and the handle @LabourpartyNGR_, is reportedly managed by Julius Abure and individuals aligned with his faction. The party, through a statement released and signed by Ken Eluma Asogwa, the Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman, asserted that this fraudulent account is falsely presenting itself as a source of official information for the Labour Party.

Further investigations initiated by the LP have indicated that this is the same account that the party had previously disavowed in a public statement issued in February. The party’s statement elaborated on the deceptive tactics employed by the operators, explaining that following the initial disclaimer, they deceptively altered both the account name and the handle in an apparent effort to continue misleading members of the public and unsuspecting individuals.

To eliminate any lingering doubt, the Labour Party unequivocally states that its only recognized social media accounts, which are presently inactive, are as follows: a Facebook page identified as Labour Party-Nig, which has an approximate following of 12,000 users, and an X (formerly Twitter) account named LabourPartyNG, which boasts approximately 837,000 followers.

The party has taken a significant step by formally petitioning the Nigerian Police. The objective of this petition is to enlist the assistance of law enforcement in facilitating the recovery of its official X account, LabourPartyNG. The party claims that this account is currently under the control of the former party leadership.

The statement further detailed the ongoing cooperation with the authorities, noting that individuals implicated in this matter, including Barr. Julius Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk, are actively engaged with the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Force Intelligence Department. They are reportedly providing pertinent information concerning their involvement and the unauthorized utilization of the party’s social media platforms.

The Labour Party assured the public that upon the completion of the investigations and the successful retrieval of these accounts, further announcements will be made. In the interim, the Labour Party reiterates its stance that it is not operating any social media accounts for public engagement or information dissemination. All official party pronouncements and communications are to be exclusively channeled through authorized press statements that are formally issued by the Office of the Interim National Chairman. Any alterations to this established communication protocol will be officially communicated to the public.

Consequently, the general populace is strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and disregard any information that purports to originate from the aforementioned fraudulent account, @LabourpartyNGR_. Furthermore, the party urges the public to be wary of any content currently being circulated via the LabourPartyNG account, which may not be authorized. This advisory specifically includes a recent post that falsely suggested the Labour Party anticipates the return of prominent political figures Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The party unequivocally states that such pronouncements are entirely unauthorized and do not represent the official position or stance of the Labour Party.

The party's commitment to transparency and accurate information dissemination remains paramount, and it is taking decisive action to address the misuse of its identity and platforms. The ongoing police investigation is seen as a crucial step towards restoring integrity and ensuring that the public receives information directly from the party's authorized channels. The Labour Party's decision to go public with this warning underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential for misinformation to cause confusion among its members and the wider public. The party aims to protect its reputation and its followers from deceptive practices. The focus remains on rebuilding trust and re-establishing a clear and direct line of communication with its supporters and the Nigerian populace





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Social Media Fraudulent Account Nigerian Politics Police Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Party suspends Benue Chairman, Agida, Doukubo, Olorunfemi, 23 othersThe Labour Party ( LP), on Thursday, announced the suspension of Mr. Emmanuel Agida, former chairman of the party in Benue State. The LP also suspended Hon. Hilda Doukubo and Eneyi G. Zidougha, former chairmen of Rivers and Bayelsa states, respectively; as well as ex-national deputy chairman, Dr.

Read more »

Offa Bank Robbery: Saraki denies fresh charges, alleges political plotSaraki denies Offa robbery links, alleges political persecution amid fresh charges

Read more »

Accord Party Sets April 25 Deadline for 2027 Election AspirantsThe Accord Party has announced a firm deadline of April 25, 2026, for individuals seeking nomination and expression of interest forms for elective offices in the upcoming 2027 general elections. The party has also finalized nomination fees for various positions and scheduled its primary elections for May 21.

Read more »

Wike Urges PDP to Reconcile and Reclaim Former MembersNyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has tasked the PDP's national working committee to actively reach out to and persuade former members to rejoin the party. Wike expressed optimism that the party's internal crisis is nearing resolution, citing legal victories for his faction. He emphasized the need for hard work and sacrifice to move the party forward and emphasized attracting defectors by addressing their concerns about securing future election tickets. Wike also asserted that the PDP remains the primary opposition party, dismissing claims by the African Democratic Congress, and stated the PDP's commitment to winning elective positions in the 2027 general election.

Read more »

Labour Party Navigates 2027 Presidential Succession Amidst Emerging Aspirants and Legal BattlesThe Labour Party (LP) is facing a critical juncture as it prepares to name its 2027 presidential candidate within two months. The party's decision to zone the ticket to the South has intensified speculation about potential contenders to replace Peter Obi. With Datti Baba-Ahmed announcing his presidential ambition and a recent court ruling favoring the Nenadi Usman-led faction, the LP is grappling with internal power struggles and the emergence of credible candidates for the upcoming elections.

Read more »

Osun Assembly Speaker Highlights Accord Party's Growing Strength Amidst APC DefectionsOsun State House of Assembly Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, stated that the Accord Party's expanding support base in the state indicates a strong position for the upcoming election. This comes as over 500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the Accord Party during a rally. Egbedun expressed confidence in securing victory, citing the administration's performance and urged for a transparent electoral process. Defectors cited internal dissatisfaction and a perceived sole proprietorship within the APC as reasons for their move, praising the leadership style of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Read more »