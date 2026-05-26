Labour Party concludes primaries for June 20 by-elections

The Labour Party has concluded its primaries for the June 20, 2026 by-elections, producing candidates for vacant legislative seats across the country.

The Labour Party has concluded its primaries ahead of the June 20, 2026 by-elections, producing former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, ex-diplomat Simon Eze, and four others as candidates for vacant legislative seats across the country.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, announced the emergence of Maku as the consensus candidate for the Nasarawa North Senatorial District by-election, while Eze emerged as the consensus candidate for the Enugu North Senatorial District by-election after a peaceful and rancour-free process. Other candidates produced by the party include Sam Kinanee for Rivers South-East Senatorial District; Ige Asemudara (Ondo South); Abubakar Muhammad (Dawaki Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in Kano State); and Muhammad Galadima (Zuru State Constituency in Kebbi State).

The vacancies in Enugu North, Nasarawa North and Rivers South-East senatorial districts followed the deaths of lawmakers representing the constituencies in the current 10th Senate. The party commends INEC for its professionalism and diligence in monitoring the primaries, which were conducted peacefully, transparently and successfully across the affected constituencies.

The party congratulates all the successful candidates and calls on its members, supporters and lovers of democracy in the affected districts and constituencies to rally behind them in the June 20 by-elections. The Labour Party reiterates that, as a party founded on the principles of social democracy, equal opportunity and social justice, it carefully selected candidates with proven competence, integrity and commitment to the ideals of the party. The party's statement was issued in Abuja on Tuesday





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Labour Party By-Elections Candidates Primaries Legislative Seats

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