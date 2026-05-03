Labour Party Announces Timetable and Fees for 2026 Primaries

The Labour Party has released its schedule of activities and associated fees for its 2026 primary elections, outlining the process for selecting candidates for the 2027 general elections. The party has also announced concessions for female, youth, and People Living with Disabilities aspirants.

The Labour Party has announced its schedule of activities and fees for its 2026 primary elections , setting the stage for the selection of candidates for the 2027 general elections.

This announcement comes as the party seeks to consolidate its gains and expand its influence across the nation, particularly following the recent victory of Alex Otti as governor of Abia State. The party’s National Organising Secretary, Mr. Clement Asogwa, released the detailed timetable, outlining key dates for the sale of nomination forms, screening of aspirants, and the conduct of the primaries themselves.

The schedule is meticulously aligned with the stipulations of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act of 2026, and the revised timetable established by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 elections. This adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks underscores the Labour Party’s commitment to a transparent and credible electoral process. The party has strategically divided the primary elections into two phases.

The House of Assembly and governorship primaries are slated for May 27th, 2026, while the National Assembly and presidential primaries will follow on May 29th, 2026. This phased approach allows for focused attention and efficient management of the electoral process across different levels of representation. The financial requirements for participation in the primaries have also been clearly defined. Governorship aspirants will be required to pay N25 million for nomination forms, while those vying for senatorial positions will pay N10 million.

Candidates seeking to represent their constituencies in the House of Representatives will need to submit N5 million, and those contesting for seats in the House of Assembly will pay N3 million. However, the Labour Party has demonstrated a commitment to inclusivity and social justice by offering concessions to specific groups.

Female aspirants, People Living with Disabilities, and youth candidates aged between 25 and 30 years will only be required to pay for the Expression of Interest Forms, significantly reducing the financial burden of participation. This policy aims to encourage broader representation and ensure that qualified individuals from diverse backgrounds have the opportunity to compete for elective offices.

The party’s sole governor, Alex Otti, will be exempted from paying for the nomination forms, a gesture of recognition from the National Working Committee (NWC) for his leadership and success in Abia State. This decision highlights the party’s appreciation for its key figures and its commitment to supporting their continued contributions.

Furthermore, the Labour Party has emphasized the importance of party membership registration ahead of the primaries. Prospective aspirants who have not yet registered with the party are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing e-registration process, which will close at midnight on Monday, May 4th, 2026. This registration drive is crucial for compiling and submitting the party’s membership register to INEC, as mandated by the Electoral Act of 2026.

The party’s motto of Equal Opportunity and Social Justice is reflected in its policies regarding form fees and registration, aiming to create a level playing field for all aspirants. The Labour Party’s proactive approach to the 2026 primary elections signals its determination to build a strong and competitive platform for the 2027 general elections.

By adhering to legal requirements, promoting inclusivity, and streamlining the electoral process, the party hopes to attract a diverse pool of candidates and ultimately increase its representation in government. The detailed timetable and fee structure provide clarity and transparency, fostering confidence among aspirants and party members alike. The emphasis on e-registration underscores the party’s embrace of technology and its commitment to modernizing its operations.

This comprehensive plan positions the Labour Party as a serious contender in the upcoming elections, poised to challenge the established political order and advocate for its vision of a more equitable and just Nigeria





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party 2027 Elections Primary Elections Nomination Forms INEC Alex Otti

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Discipline, Enterprise Drive Conversations At The Platform 2026The Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Read more »

Zenith Bank posts N360.9bn Q1 2026 profit as revenue hits N1trnA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

2026 FIFA World Cup: Top fan-friendly places to visit beyond stadiumsIf you choose to travel, you should be aware of where fans will congregate, how to participate in festivities, especially before and after matchday games.

Read more »

Countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup: Resurgent Scotland returns after 24 yearsThe European nation endured a 28-year World Cup absence before re-establishing itself among Europe’s competitive sides.

Read more »

Poland 2026: Falconets cage Malawi 2-0 in Ikenne, eye win in LilongweNigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets, dominated easily and created a hatful of opportunities as they earned a 2-0 win over their counterparts from Malawi in the first leg of a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final round fixture in Ikenne-Remo on Saturday.

Read more »

Fresh alarm over 2027 polls: Ex-REC lists ‘dangerous’ Sections of Electoral Act 2026A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »