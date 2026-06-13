Labour Party and candidate Simon Eze reinstated on Enugu North senatorial by‑election list after court victory

After a legal challenge, the Independent National Electoral Commission corrected an earlier omission, adding the Labour Party and its nominee Simon Eze to the official roster for the Enugu North Senate by‑election scheduled for 20 June 2026.

The Labour Party (LP) and its candidate for the Enugu North Senatorial District by‑election have finally been added to the official list of contestants after a legal battle with the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ).

The controversy began when the party discovered that its nominee, Simon Eze, was missing from the provisional candidate list released by INC. The omission sparked accusations of procedural irregularities and possible bias, prompting the LP to file a lawsuit in the Federal High Court in Abuja on {{iititemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemiitemi}} 8 June, demanding the immediate inclusion of the candidate. After a series of engagements between party officials and the electoral commission, INEC issued a revised candidate roster on Saturday confirming that Simon Eze and the LP would take part in the election scheduled for 20 June 2026.

Labour Party national spokesperson Ken Asogwa issued a statement commending INEC for correcting the earlier oversight. He highlighted that the commission's swift response restored confidence in the electoral process and thanked INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan for his leadership. Asogwa stressed that the LP remains fully prepared to contest the by‑election, offering the people of Enugu North a credible and people‑oriented representation for the remainder of the 10th Senate.

He added that the outcome of the poll would not only benefit the party but also deepen Nigeria's democratic culture and reinforce public faith in the integrity of elections. The LP's grievance centred on the alleged refusal by an unnamed head of Elections and Party Monitoring in Enugu State to forward the official report of the party's primary election.

The official allegedly cited his absence from the state on the day of the primary as the reason for not transmitting the report, a justification the party described as untenable. In its legal filing, the LP argued that the exclusion of its candidate contravened the Electoral Act and the commission's own regulations, which require that parties meet all legal and administrative obligations in the nomination process.

The party warned that allowing the personal circumstances or negligence of a single officer to influence electoral outcomes would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the constitutional rights of political parties. The lawsuit also pointed out that other major parties - the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Boot Party - along with their candidates, were correctly listed, suggesting that the LP's omission was not a routine administrative error.

After the court hearing, INEC amended the list, citing its commitment to fairness and the need to maintain public confidence in Nigeria's electoral system. The revised list now includes the LP's Simon Eze, positioning the party to campaign actively in the upcoming by‑election. Observers note that the episode reflects broader challenges in Nigeria's electoral administration, where procedural lapses and bureaucratic delays can affect party participation.

Nevertheless, the resolution of this case is seen as a positive step toward greater transparency and accountability within INEC. As the campaign period intensifies, the LP is urging its supporters to mobilise and ensure a high voter turnout, emphasizing that the final days before the poll will be crucial in determining the direction of representation for Enugu North in the Senate. The party has also pledged to monitor the election closely, seeking to safeguard the process against any further irregularities.

The resolution of the dispute underscores the importance of judicial oversight in electoral matters and highlights the role of civil society and political actors in holding institutions accountable. With the by‑election fast approaching, the focus now shifts to how the candidates will engage with voters, present their policy platforms, and address the pressing issues facing Enugu North, ranging from infrastructure development to education and healthcare.

The inclusion of the Labour Party in the official candidate list marks a significant victory for the party's leadership and its grassroots supporters, who have long advocated for a more inclusive and transparent electoral framework in Nigeria





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