The Nenadi Usman-led faction of the Labour Party has petitioned police over an alleged unauthorised National Executive Committee meeting planned in Maitama, Abuja, warning the public to disregard any communique from the gathering.

The Nenadi Usman-led faction of the Labour Party has alerted the police to an alleged plan by some former members of the party to hold an unauthorised National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

Police Alerted Over Alleged Unauthorised NEC Meeting

The faction said it has petitioned the police over the planned gathering, which it alleged was intended to be held in Maitama, Abuja, on Monday. The party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday. He warned the public and law enforcement authorities against recognising any communique that might emerge from the meeting. The release, sighted by PUNCH Online, did not reveal the identity of the people involved in the said NEC meeting.

Also read BREAKING: Abure Holds Parallel Labour Party NEC Meeting

According to the statement, no organ of the party has scheduled any meeting for Monday. The party said none of its organs, including the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee, had any meeting planned. The statement said: The Labour Party wishes to alert the general public, especially the law enforcement authorities, that none of its organs has scheduled any meeting of any kind for today.

As a result, the Party enjoins the general public to disregard, as always, any statement or communique purporting to emanate from the gatherings of these miscreants. The party added that the public and media would be duly notified whenever such meetings were arranged. It said any official meeting of its organs would be communicated to the public and media. The faction said its intelligence suggested that the individuals intended to meet at a designated location in Maitama, Abuja.

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Party Petitions Police to Smoke Out Illegal Gatherers

It said it had already submitted a formal petition to the police, detailing the exact venue of the illegal meeting, and urged the authorities to act swiftly. The statement said: We have already submitted a formal petition to the police, detailing the exact venue of this illegal meeting, and urge the authorities to act swiftly to smoke these individuals out of their hideout.

The party also called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the planned gathering and arrest those allegedly involved in impersonating the party. The faction urged its members and supporters nationwide not to be deterred by what it described as attempts to impersonate the party. It alleged that those involved had been engaging in impersonation, forgery and other activities using the party's name.

Leadership Crisis Amid Rival Labour Party Factions

The party further urged its members and supporters across the country not to be discouraged by what it described as attempts to impersonate the party. It called on them to remain committed to its candidates ahead of future elections. The development comes amid the leadership crisis within the Labour Party, which has produced rival camps led by Nenadi Usman and Julius Abure. The faction said no organ of its leadership had scheduled any meeting for November 23, 2026.

It urged the public to disregard any statement or communique that might emerge from the gathering, insisting that any official meeting of its organs would be communicated to the public and media.