Barcelona to sign Raphinha contract extension until June 2030 on Thursday

Barcelona will formalise Raphinha's new contract until June 2030 on Thursday at 12 noon in Joan Laporta's office. The deal adds two years to his previous contract and follows an impressive season with 19 goals.

Barcelona are set to formalise Raphinha's contract extension until June 2030, with the club captain scheduled to sign the new deal on Thursday. The Spanish club confirmed that the Brazilian forward will sign the extension at 12 noon local time in the club president Joan Laporta's office, before addressing the media.

The new agreement will keep Raphinha at Barcelona for another two years, extending his previous contract, which was due to expire in 2028. According to reports, the documents were signed in early October, with the player's representatives and lawyers reaching an agreement with the club. Fabrizio Romano had reported on X on Wednesday that Barcelona were set to unveil Raphinha's new deal until June 2030 after documents were already signed in early October.

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Deco Confirms Agreement To Extend Deal

The extension adds two years to the deal that previously ran until 2028. Sporting director Deco first confirmed an agreement in principle during the club's general assembly in mid-September, stating that Raphinha would remain for the next four years. Administrative details were to be finalised in the following weeks, with the player's new agents also involved in confirming the longer commitment.

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Raphinha's renewal comes amid an impressive start to the 2026/27 campaign, with the 29-year-old scoring 19 goals, including 15 in La Liga and four in the Champions League. His consistency, leadership, and goal output have made securing his future a priority for the Catalan side. The timing reflects Raphinha's status as one of Barcelona's most important players under Hansi Flick.

Named club captain, he has been in outstanding form this season, contributing heavily in both La Liga and the Champions League. The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022 and has steadily grown into a central figure at the club. The new contract ensures he will continue wearing the Blaugrana shirt well into the next decade, providing continuity in attack and the dressing room as the team builds under Flick.

Raphinha To Sign Contract Extension On Thursday

The formal signing on Thursday will mark the culmination of months of negotiations and set the stage for Raphinha's continued leadership at the club.