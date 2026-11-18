Nigeria's U-23 Olympic Eagles overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit by beating DR Congo 4-0 in Ikenne, winning 4-2 on aggregate to reach the final round of qualifying for the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Zambia.

Nigeria's U-23 national team, the Olympic Eagles, beat DR Congo 4-0 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Tuesday to win their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 4-2 on aggregate and reach the final round of qualifying for the 2027 finals.

Nigeria Beat DR Congo 4-0 To Advance

The 1996 Olympic football champions had lost the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi four days earlier and needed at least three unanswered goals to progress. They will face Zambia in the next round. Before kick-off, National Sports Commission Director-General Bukola Olopade addressed the players in the dressing room and inspired them to approach the match with urgency and attacking intent. Nigeria started fast and missed a couple of chances before Alex Oweilayefa scored in the eighth minute.

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He finished after the visiting goalkeeper dropped a close-range shot from Umar Abubakar. The hosts pinned DR Congo in their own half for long spells, with Oweilayefa, Abubakar, Peter Osayande, Saleh Sadiq, Aderemi Adeoye and Wilfred George leading the attack. Sadiq nearly added a second in the 38th minute, but the visitors cleared off the line. Abubakar then missed from close range four minutes later, and Nigeria led 1-0 at the break.

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Osayande And Samuel Seal Aggregate Victory

The Olympic Eagles resumed with the same intensity. Osayande, George and substitutes Abdulmuiz Adeleke and Lucky Oraro pressed in the Congolese final third. Two minutes into the second half, Osayande scored from close range after good work on the left by Oweilayefa and Adeoye, levelling the tie at 2-2 on aggregate. Osayande then switched to the left flank and repeatedly got past the visiting defenders.

From one such move, substitute Victor Samuel scored to put Nigeria ahead on aggregate. Adeleke sealed the win with a penalty in the third minute of added time to complete the 4-0 victory and a 4-2 aggregate success. Zambia, Nigeria's next opponents, beat Burkina Faso 3-2 on penalties after the two legs of their tie ended 1-1 on aggregate.

The final qualifying round will determine the teams that progress to the 2027 U-23 AFCON in Egypt, which also serves as Africa's qualification pathway for the men's football tournament at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.