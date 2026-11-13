Nigeria U-23 Lose 2-0 to DR Congo in Olympic Qualifier First Leg

Nigeria's Olympic Eagles fell 2-0 to DR Congo in Lubumbashi in the first leg of their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and must overturn the deficit in Tuesday's return leg in Ikenne.

Nigeria's Olympic Eagles face an uphill task in their bid to reach the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after a 2-0 defeat to DR Congo in the first leg of their second-round 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Lubumbashi on Friday.

The Nigerians must now overturn the deficit in the return leg at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, on Tuesday, November 17, to keep their hopes of reaching the final round alive. The visitors started brightly at the TP Mazembe Stadium and created early chances through Victor Samuel, who missed a one-on-one opportunity. They failed to make their pressure count, and the hosts gradually took control.

Also read Under-23 AFCONQ: DR Congo clip Olympic Eagles in Lumumbashi

DR Congo Takes Early Lead

DR Congo scored in the 15th minute after goalkeeper Samuel James held the ball for more than eight seconds, which led to a corner. The set-piece was played short before Josue Kimboma crossed into the box, where James was pushed and lost the ball before it crossed the line. The goal sparked controversy after assistant referee Brianson Musisi reportedly indicated that the ball had not crossed the goal line.

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However, centre referee Duula Joshua overruled the assistant referee's decision and awarded the goal to the Congolese side. Filozofe Mabete doubled the lead in the 35th minute, finishing at the back post after the Nigerians failed to clear a Kimboma free-kick. The goal came from a scramble that involved physical challenges and a disputed tackle. Nigeria's afternoon was made worse when winger Zadok Yohanna limped off injured in the 25th minute and was replaced by Umar Abdullahi.

The injury compounded the difficulties of a side already struggling to contain the Congolese. Coach changes followed in the second half, with Victor Samuel replacing John Otomewo, Chibuzor Nwoko coming on for Wilfred George and Emmanuel Ochobi replacing Emmanuel Godwin. Godwin was booked in the 53rd minute, while midfielder Daniel Daga was cautioned in the 70th as Nigeria's frustration grew in the face of a well-organised Congolese defence.

Nigeria Fails to Fight Back

Nigeria's best second-half effort was a powerful free-kick that went wide, while substitute Candidat Mapendo missed a chance to extend the hosts' lead at the other end. The Olympic Eagles attempted to fight their way back into the contest, with the technical crew making further changes to inject fresh energy into the team, but they could not find a way past the resolute hosts.

Despite their efforts, the Nigerian youngsters failed to score, and the Congolese defence held firm until the final whistle to secure a two-goal advantage. DR Congo now need only to avoid defeat in Ikenne to advance. The Olympic Eagles must win by at least two goals to keep their campaign alive, and anything less would end their hopes of featuring at next year's tournament in Egypt.

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Pressure Mounts for Return Leg

The result puts considerable pressure on the Olympic Eagles ahead of Tuesday's return fixture at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo. Nigeria must score at least three goals without conceding to overturn the deficit and secure qualification for the next round. The team will need a significantly improved attacking performance at home if they are to revive their hopes of progressing in the race for a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.