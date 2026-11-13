Kwesi Lumumba Warns Against Xenophobia at The Bridge Club Lagos Event

Kwesi Lumumba delivers a keynote address in Lagos, arguing that African xenophobia undermines Pan-African unity and calls for solidarity among nations.

Kwesi Lumumba has issued a stark warning that Africa is in danger of betraying its foundational Pan-African ideals if member states continue to treat fellow Africans as foreigners when crossing colonial-era borders. This urgent message was delivered during a keynote address titled Africa Must Not Become Foreign to Itself: Xenophobia, Pan-Africanism and the Future of African Belonging. The event was hosted by The Bridge Club on Thursday in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing together stakeholders to discuss the future of continental solidarity and the persistent issue of xenophobia.

Colonial Borders and African Unity

Lumumba highlighted the profound contradiction between the continent's official call for unity and the actual hostility faced by African migrants in other African countries. He argued that this hostility threatens the broader vision of a united continent and stressed that national identity should not undermine the essential solidarity among African people. He described xenophobia as an ideological contradiction, noting that Africans who were once divided by colonial strangers have now learned to regard one another as strangers.

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He stated that the promise of a united Africa will remain unfinished for as long as an African can cross a colonial border and suddenly cease to be regarded as a brother or sister. Lumumba recalled that past African leaders, including Kwame Nkrumah and Julius Nyerere, had championed continental unity. These leaders declared that colonial boundaries were artificial divisions that should not prevent Africans from coming together, a principle that remains central to the African Union's mission.

Historical Expulsions and Migration Crisis

The speaker cited specific historical instances of xenophobic policies, including Ghana's 1969 Aliens Compliance Order which displaced hundreds of thousands of West African migrants, many of them Nigerians. He also referenced Nigeria's expulsions of 1983 and 1985, which forced an estimated two million people, including about 1.2 million Ghanaians, to leave the country. Lumumba observed that while the nationality of the stranger had changed, the political logic of exclusion had not remained static.

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He explained that economic difficulty often produces fear, which then searches for an explanation, leading to the migrant becoming an easy target. Lumumba cited the treatment of Ghanaians in Nigeria, Nigerians in South Africa, Zimbabweans in Johannesburg, and Congolese in other African countries. He argued that continental brotherhood often collapses under the pressures of nationality, employment, and economic competition, proving that nationality alone does not guarantee mutual respect.

South Africa and Legal Challenges

Lumumba also addressed the situation in South Africa, recalling the support African countries gave the nation during its struggle against apartheid. He expressed concern that African migrants continue to face hostility despite this history of solidarity. He referred to recent attacks on migrants and the activities of Operation Dudula, a right-wing anti-immigration group. This group has been a significant source of tension and violence against foreign nationals in various South African communities.

He cited a November 2025 ruling by the Gauteng High Court that restrained Operation Dudula from demanding identity documents, intimidating foreigners, or blocking their access to healthcare and schools. This legal intervention highlights the growing tension between civil society actions and state-mandated protections for migrant rights. The court's decision serves as a critical check on vigilante justice and reinforces the legal framework protecting foreign nationals.

Economic Factors and Future Solutions

Lumumba distinguished between legitimate xenophobia and the right of countries to regulate migration and enforce immigration laws. He noted that Pan-Africanism does not mean open borders or immunity from the law. However, he warned against blaming entire nationalities for unemployment, crime, and pressure on public services. He stated that the danger begins when legitimate concerns acquire a nationality, making it easier to identify a stranger than to repair a flawed economy.

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He linked xenophobia to Africa's broader economic challenges, including the export of raw materials, dependence on imported finished goods, weak industrialisation, and the failure to create enough dignified jobs for young people. Citing Afrobarometer surveys, he said a majority of Africans support freer movement across the continent in principle, while a substantial number prefer fewer foreign job seekers in their own countries. This duality underscores the complex social fabric of the continent.

He argued that the struggle against xenophobia is inseparable from the struggle for African development. A continent that creates too few jobs will continuously generate political temptation to fight over the jobs that exist. Lumumba concluded that the border must cease to be the place where Pan-Africanism ends and should become the place where Pan-Africanism is tested, urging leaders to address root economic causes rather than scapegoating migrants.