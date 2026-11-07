Kwara State Team Wins 2026 Presidential Schools Debate for Fifth Time

Kwara State pupils clinch their fifth victory in the 2026 Presidential Schools Debate Championship by defeating Lagos State. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq lauds the win.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has officially congratulated the state pupils for securing victory in the 2026 Presidential Schools Debate Championship held in Abuja. The team defeated their Lagos State counterparts with a decisive score of 5-1 in the final round, marking the fifth time the state has claimed the national title.

Championship Details and Team Composition

The victorious squad representing Kwara State consisted of four specific students who traveled to the federal capital to compete against other regions. The team members included Halimoh Abdulazeez from Ilorin West, Khadija Kazeem from Offa, Omolola Ibrahim from Moro, and Samaila Daniel from Ilorin East. These pupils navigated through preliminary contests that featured representatives from Edo, Delta, Katsina, and Niger states before reaching the final stage against Lagos.

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Upon winning the 66th edition of the championship, organized by the Federal Ministry of Education, the students were presented with a trophy and a cash prize of N500,000. The award ceremony was conducted by Aisha Garba, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, who recognized the high caliber of the debate performances exhibited throughout the national competition.

Governor Commends Education Sector Investments

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the achievement as a remarkable performance that reflects the tangible impact of his administration's investments in the education sector. He explicitly stated that he was very glad to learn that Team Kwara had won the highly competitive 2026 presidential school debate for a record fifth time, validating the strategic focus on academic excellence.

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The governor acknowledged the collective efforts of multiple stakeholders who contributed to this success, including officials from the State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development. He specifically thanked the State Universal Basic Education Board, the teachers who coached the pupils, and the parents of the competitors for their unwavering support and dedication to nurturing talent.

AbdulRazaq emphasized that the victory was not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend of success for Kwara pupils at various other national competitions. He noted that these consistent achievements serve as proof that the investments made in the education sector over the past seven years are yielding positive results, which he said encourages his administration to do more in the future.

Recognition of SUBEB Leadership

Alongside the congratulations for the debate team, Governor AbdulRazaq also honored Sheu Adaramaja, the Chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board. Adaramaja received recognition as the Best SUBEB Chairman in Nigeria, an award that the governor described as a deserving acknowledgment of his efforts and dedication to basic education development in Kwara State and across the country.

The Presidential Schools Debate is a national academic competition designed to promote reading culture, critical thinking, research skills, and public speaking among primary school pupils. Approved in 2001 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the event provides a platform for young participants to engage with opposing views and develop their debating abilities through a structured progression from preliminary contests to the national championship.

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The competition involves pupils from public primary schools across the country, aiming to foster intellectual growth and articulate expression. The recent victory by the Kwara team highlights the effectiveness of the local educational framework and the competitive edge its students have gained through rigorous training and state support.

As Kwara State continues to build on its educational successes, the administration remains committed to sustaining the investments that have produced these national champions. The recognition of both the students and the board chairman underscores a comprehensive approach to education that values both student outcomes and administrative leadership in achieving academic excellence.