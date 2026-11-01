Kwara State Raises Student Bursary to N30,000

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq increases student bursary from N20,000 to N30,000. Applications for the revised amount will be opened soon for eligible indigenes.

The Kwara State Government has officially announced a significant revision to its annual financial support for indigenes pursuing higher education. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved an increase in the annual bursary for students studying in tertiary institutions across the country. The new amount stands at N30,000, representing a substantial 50 percent increase from the previous annual contribution of N20,000. This financial adjustment aims to ease the economic burden on students and enhance their welfare as they navigate their academic journeys.

Bursary Increase Details

The upward review of the financial support package was finalized by the state governor as part of broader efforts to support students welfare. Comrade Abdulwasiu Onidugbe, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, disclosed this development in Ilorin, the state capital. He provided the details while conducting executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students around various projects executed by the AbdulRazaq administration.

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The revision ensures that eligible students will receive an additional N10,000 annually under the newly revised arrangement. This boost in funding is intended to provide greater financial relief to learners who are striving to complete their tertiary education. The state government emphasized that this increase reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of its citizens.

Application Process Overview

Comrade Abdulwasiu Onidugbe explained that an application link will soon be made available to the general public. This digital platform is designed to enable eligible students of Kwara origin, who are currently enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, to apply for the revised bursary. The introduction of this streamlined application process is expected to facilitate easier access to the funds for qualified beneficiaries.

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Onidugbe stated that the state government remains steadfast in its commitment to students welfare. He cited the regular payment of bursaries, the provision of entrepreneurship support, and various capacity-building programmes as evidence of the administration dedication to youth development. These initiatives are part of a comprehensive strategy to support students and improve their access to educational opportunities.

NANS Coordinator Response

The newly sworn-in North-Central coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Abiola Azeez Babatunde, commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prioritizing innovation and students welfare. Babatunde specifically highlighted the establishment of the Ilorin Innovation Hub as a key achievement of the administration. He viewed this development as a crucial step toward empowering young Nigerians with relevant skills.

Babatunde called for stronger collaboration between the National Association of Nigerian Students and the innovation hub. He believed that such partnership would promote technological development within the state and equip young Nigerians with the skills needed to compete in the global digital economy. The coordinator emphasized that closer cooperation with the hub could help strengthen opportunities for young people to develop their technological capabilities.

Abdullahi Olesin, an award-winning journalist with roughly three decades of experience, reported on these developments. He currently reports for LEADERSHIP Newspaper and his work has historically contributed to development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. His reporting provides critical insights into the administrative actions and their impact on the student populace.