Kwara State Police Intensifies Operations to Combat Banditry and Violent Crime

The Kwara State Police Command has heightened security operations and convened a high-level meeting with other agencies to combat banditry and violent crimes across the state. This includes intelligence-led strategies, increased patrols, and enhanced collaboration with security partners.

The Kwara State Police Command has significantly increased its security presence and operational activities throughout the state in a determined effort to combat banditry and other forms of violent crime . This escalated response includes a combination of proactive and reactive measures, all designed to disrupt criminal networks and create a safer environment for residents.

The intensified operations, detailed in a statement released on April 9, 2026, on the Command's official platform, are driven by intelligence-led strategies. These strategies have led to the identification of suspected criminal hideouts and supply routes, and the deployment of specialized tactical teams. The primary goal is to restrict the movement of criminal elements, particularly in areas considered vulnerable and along the state's borders. The Command is actively implementing stop-and-search procedures, conducting covert surveillance operations, and increasing patrol frequency in an attempt to effectively address and mitigate the entry of bandits from neighboring states. The statement explicitly confirms the Command's unwavering commitment to preventing and combating banditry and other serious crimes through intensified intelligence gathering and proactive security measures. Furthermore, the Command has further enhanced its collaborations with other security organizations and local community groups, including vigilante groups and hunters, through joint operations and intelligence sharing initiatives. \In addition to the operational enhancements, Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, orchestrated a high-level strategic security meeting at the Command Headquarters in Ilorin. This crucial meeting brought together the heads of various security agencies operating within the state. The primary focus of the meeting was to bolster inter-agency coordination and optimize the effectiveness of ongoing operations, aligned with the directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu. Participants in the meeting, representing diverse security entities, collectively reaffirmed their dedication to actively tackling all forms of criminal activity and upholding peace and security throughout Kwara State. The meeting served as a critical platform for strategic planning, resource allocation, and the alignment of operational objectives among the participating agencies. The goal is to create a unified and coordinated front against criminality. The Command has stated that this meeting’s objective is strengthening inter-agency collaboration and supporting current operations to guarantee the safety of residents and safeguard their property. The importance of communication, intelligence sharing, and the efficient allocation of resources were strongly emphasized during the meeting. \The Kwara State Police Command continues to reassure the public of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. To facilitate this crucial objective, the Command is urging all members of the public to maintain a high level of vigilance and to provide any information that may be relevant to the security agencies. This call for public cooperation is a vital component of the overall strategy to prevent and combat crime. The Command recognizes that effective law enforcement relies not only on the efforts of the police but also on the active participation of the community. Therefore, the public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the appropriate authorities promptly. The Command also reiterated its pledge to thoroughly investigate all reported incidents and to take swift and decisive action against any individuals found to be involved in criminal activities. Through these proactive measures, coupled with a commitment to community engagement and collaboration, the Kwara State Police Command is striving to build a safer and more secure environment for everyone living in the state. The ongoing efforts of the Command are essential for preserving the peace, promoting economic development, and ensuring that residents can live and work without the constant threat of crime. The Command understands that a collaborative approach, combining the strength of law enforcement with the vigilance of the community, is the most effective way to address the challenges of crime and create a safer future for Kwara State





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Kwara State Police Banditry Violent Crime Security Operations Inter-Agency Coordination Crime Prevention Law Enforcement Vigilance

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