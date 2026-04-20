Kwara State Police Arrest 42 Following Violent Abduction of Traditional Monarch

Kwara State authorities have launched a massive investigation after the abduction of Oba Salman Olátúnjí Aweda by armed terrorists, leading to the arrest of 42 illegal miners as part of a wider security operation.

In a harrowing turn of events that has sent shockwaves through Kwara State , the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, has officially confirmed the abduction of Oba Salman Olátúnjí Aweda , the traditional ruler of the Olayinka community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area. According to official reports, the monarch was seized from his palace on Saturday evening by a group of ten heavily armed terrorists.

The assailants reportedly targeted the monarch shortly after he received royalty payments from local miners, indicating that the criminals had prior knowledge of the financial transactions occurring within the community. The terrorists breached the palace doors, forcefully extracted the ruler from his private quarters, and demanded the funds he had just acquired. After securing the money, they abducted the monarch along with his brother, who was present during the intrusion. Following the distress call, the Kwara State Police command immediately deployed advanced tactical measures, including the use of drones and specialized logistics, to track the kidnappers and secure the perimeter. This operation led to the swift arrest of 42 illegal miners operating within the Olayinka community. While the Police Commissioner stated that it remains unclear at this stage whether the kidnappers are directly linked to the arrested miners, the suspects are currently being held at the police headquarters in Ilorin for intensive interrogation. The investigation is ongoing as authorities strive to establish a connection between the illicit mining activities and the organized criminal syndicate that orchestrated the abduction. The sheer scale of the arrest underscores the growing tension surrounding illegal mining sites, which have increasingly become hotspots for insecurity and criminal activity in the region. Providing further details on the ordeal, the Commissioner recounted an unusual turn of events during the transit of the abductees. The monarch’s brother, forced to travel barefoot through the rugged terrain, reached a point of physical exhaustion and defiantly told the bandits that he could no longer continue, effectively challenging them to kill him if they desired. In a surprising deviation from their typical behavior, the kidnappers opted to tie the brother to a tree instead of executing him, leaving him behind as they disappeared into the forest with the monarch. It has since emerged that the kidnappers have initiated contact with the community, placing a staggering ransom demand of N400 million for the release of the Oba. Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, the Chairman of the Ifelodun Local Government Area, has publicly addressed the incident, describing the abduction as a deeply unfortunate security failure. He has reassured the agitated residents that the local government is collaborating closely with security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the monarch, though the incident has reignited fears regarding the deteriorating security situation within the Kwara South Senatorial District





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Kwara State Kidnapping Illegal Mining Oba Salman Olátúnjí Aweda Insecurity

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