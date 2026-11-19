Kwara State commemorates the life of Ambassador Gobir with free medical services for over 500 residents and a mosque launch at the Sarkin Gobir Compound in Ilorin.

Officials in Kwara State are preparing to honor the legacy of the late Ambassador Gobir through a series of events scheduled for November at the Sarkin Gobir Compound in Ilorin. The two-day commemoration features memorial prayers, the unveiling of a foundation, the launch of a mosque in his name, and a significant free medical outreach program.

According to a statement released by the planning committee, the activities will take place at the Sarkin Gobir Compound in Ilorin. The committee described Gobir as one of the most distinguished sons of the Ilorin Emirate and a highly respected figure in Nigeria's diplomatic and public service history.

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Commemoration of Public Service Legacy

The anniversary events are designed to reflect on the contributions of a generation of Nigerian public servants whose commitment to education and national development helped shape modern institutions. Ambassador Gobir was born on June 16, 1934, into a family with a longstanding tradition of education and community leadership.

His father, Mallam Muhammadu Ajeigbe Gobir, served as the first Waziri of Ilorin and was among the earliest Western-educated indigenous teachers and administrators in the emirate. This environment fostered a deep appreciation for discipline and public responsibility in the young Abubakar Gobir.

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Values and Influence Beyond Diplomatic Posts

Ambassador Gobir passed away on November 27, 1996, but his influence remains felt within his family and the wider community. His impact extends beyond the positions he occupied or the countries where he represented Nigeria, resting instead in the values he exemplified.

These principles include integrity, education, discipline, compassion, and a strong sense of responsibility towards society. The family stresses that these values continue to inspire their ongoing commitment to community development, philanthropy, and public service.

Medical Outreach Targets Over 500 Residents

A key component of the commemoration is a medical outreach scheduled for November 28 in Ilorin. This initiative is expected to provide free healthcare to over 500 Kwarans at the Sarkin Gobir Compound and neighboring communities.

The outreach specifically targets individuals who face financial or other barriers to accessing healthcare services. By providing immediate medical assistance, the event aims to address urgent health needs within these underserved populations.

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Integration With State Health Insurance Program

Beyond direct medical treatment, the outreach will facilitate the enrollment of eligible residents into the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme. This step is designed to promote access to more affordable and sustainable healthcare services for the long term.

By combining immediate medical care with opportunities for insurance enrollment, the initiative seeks to encourage a longer-term approach to community health and wellbeing. For the Gobir family, the anniversary serves as both a moment of remembrance and a renewal of their responsibility to the public.