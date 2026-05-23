Kwara State Government Intensifies Primary Healthcare Delivery through Revitalization of 100 PHCs and Recruitment of Over 1,000 Health Workers

The Kwara State Government has intensified efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery through the revitalization of 100 Primary Health Care facilities and the recruitment of over 1,000 health workers across the state. The revitalization project aimed to ensure quality healthcare services are accessible to residents at the grassroots level.

The Kwara State Government intensified efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery by revitalizing 100 Primary Health Care facilities and recruiting over 1,000 health workers. The Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed this during a 'Citizens’ Town Hall Meeting’ held in Ilorin with stakeholders.

The town hall meeting was organized by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and supported by the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency. The state government embarked on the revitalization project to ensure quality healthcare services are accessible to residents at the grassroots level





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Kwara State Healthcare Delivery Primary Healthcare Revitalization

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