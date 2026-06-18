Kwara Police Disrupt Bandit Logistics Network, Arrest Key Suspect in Ilorin

Police in Kwara State have arrested a suspected logistics supplier for bandits and recovered cigarettes and other rations after a surveillance operation. The suspect, pictured in military camouflage, is believed to support criminal networks in forested areas. Authorities are hunting other collaborators as part of a broader strategy to dismantle bandit support systems.

The Kwara State Police Command has announced a significant breakthrough in its fight against banditry with the disruption of a suspected logistics network and the arrest of a key suspect in Ilorin, the state capital.

This operation was conducted by the Command's Violent Crime Response Unit, leveraging credible intelligence and sustained covert surveillance. The arrest targets an individual deeply embedded in a supply chain that provides essential materials to criminal groups operating from forested enclaves and remote areas across the state. Recovered items include a large quantity of assorted cigarette brands and other rations, which investigators believe are part of a broader effort to sustain bandit activities.

Furthermore, digital evidence extracted from the suspect's mobile device showed him in military camouflage attire seated on a Bajaj motorcycle, a detail that has intensified ongoing intelligence operations. The Police emphasized that the suspect played a strategic support role within a larger network catering to the logistical needs of bandits and allied criminals. Authorities are actively pursuing other collaborators linked to this network.

Commissioner of Police Adekimi Ojo framed the arrest within the strategic policing vision of Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, reaffirming the Command's commitment to dismantling not only armed criminals but also the underlying logistical structures, suppliers, and informants that enable them. The police leadership assured residents that security operations will continue to deny criminal groups vital resources and freedom of movement, maintaining relentless pressure on all forms of criminal support systems





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Kwara State Police Bandit Logistics Network Ilorin Arrest Violent Crime Response Unit Cigarette Supply To Bandits Criminal Support Networks

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