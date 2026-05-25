Kwara Police Condemn Bandit Raid on Emir’s Palace, Mobilize Forces

Kwara Police Command condemns the coordinated attack that struck the Yashikira police headquarters and Emir’s palace on May 25 2026 and vows an intelligence‑driven, multi‑agency hunt to rescue abductees and bring criminals to justice

Amid growing concerns over rising criminal activity in the north‑western Nigerian state, the Kwara State Police Command issued a scathing condemnation after a coordinated assault by suspected bandits reached a critical juncture in the early hours of Monday, May 25, 2026.

According to a statement released from the capital city of Ilorin, a group of armed attackers breached the Yashikira Police Divisional Headquarters and simultaneously targeted the historic Palace of the Emir of Yashikira, Alhaji Umar Seriki. The operation, which kicked off around 2 a.m., began with gunfire and rapid movements that left the police infrastructure crippled and the Emir’s residence partially set ablaze.

The attack’s severity was highlighted by the abduction of ten individuals, including two wives of the Emir, who were taken into the surrounding forested areas. In a tightly coordinated effort, the police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, described the scene as “cowardly and audacious,” underscoring that the assailants had deliberately chosen a time when most of the state’s security apparatus would be at its least alert.

The stark contrast between the coordinated raid and the otherwise routine policing routine of the region drew widespread condemnation and renewed attention to an issue that has plagued the local government area for months. In response, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, hurriedly ordered a full‑scale, intelligence‑driven counter‑insurgency operation. The operation engages a legion of security stakeholders—including the Police, Military, Forest Guards, and local Vigilantes—as well as community groups to comb through surrounding forests and known criminal hideouts.

The primary objective is to rescue the abductees “unhurt” and bring the perpetrators to justice. Commissioner Adekimi vowed that the police command would not yield to intimidation or terror and that its forces remain “battle‑ready and fully determined to confront these enemies of peace with every lawful operational asset and strategy at its disposal. ” The office also detailed plans to intensify security operations across vulnerable areas of the state.

The bandits’ rash intrusion was perceived not only as an attack on law‑enforcement but also as an affront to the Emir’s family and the peaceful populace of Yashikira. The Emir’s palace, a symbol of local culture and authority, thus became a flashpoint for questions regarding the resilience of the state’s security system.

The police command committed to deploying all operational capacities, including tactical units, forest patrols, and intelligence liaison teams, to “smoke them out of hiding,” dismantle their networks, and ensure that the rescued victims find safety. Their threat to the bandits—who have “declared war against peace‑loving citizens”—was framed by the police as a decisive action to deter any future assaults. The incident also triggered political commentary from local figures.

Kwara state PDP Governor‑in‑‑waiting, Kale Kawu, expressed his commitment to transparency, stating, ‘I won’t betray trust reposed in me,’ in a statement that was framed as an endorsement of the intensified security efforts by the Police Command. He urged citizens to take precautionary measures while state authorities intensified their presence.

The incident serves to reinforce the urgency of a collaborative approach between state security arms and local communities to safeguard the integrity of traditional leadership structures and mainstream policing frameworks amid an increasingly volatile environment. The police have been forced to reconsider traditional strategies of counter‑banditry in the region. Reviewing past tactics, the force recognized that earlier attempts to stalk bandits within discreet forest enclaves often faltered due to insufficient guide resources and reactive rather than proactive intelligence.

This recent event underscores the need for an integrated approach to intelligence with real‑time data feeds, community policing, and the use of indigenous knowledge of the local terrain. The strategic move to involve veterans from the Forest Guards and vigilante groups signals a step toward a hybrid force capable of marrying official protocols with rapid response capabilities.

Experts in security studies have noted that this incident repeats a pattern observed in other parts of the state and neighboring regions where informal security groups are increasingly deemed essential to bridge gaps left by limited state presence. The immediate operations that followed the raid and the declaration of the police command’s relentless pursuit of bandits may signal a shift toward implementing multi‑agency cooperation frameworks. Questions remain regarding the long‑term strategy.

Will the state enhance the training of police and local vigilantes? Will additional resources be channeled to forest patrols? Will there be a coordinated anti‑bandit strategy including strategic perimeter hardening for locations such as traditional palaces? The answers will likely become clearer in the coming weeks as clarification on resources, tactical guidelines, and cross‑agency communication is released by the police command.

In the meantime, the state’s security posture stands vigilant, the emir’s allies assured of safety, and the people of Yashikira brace for any future threats. The event is expected to prompt a conversation around the broader security challenges facing Kwara State, and the means employed to mitigate them.

In conclusion, the police command’s strong condemnation makes a clear statement to insurgents everywhere that a decline in law and order, especially within traditional institutions, will not stand. The intelligence‑driven approach, combined with collaboration across security services, demonstrates a determination to prevent further abuse and to protect the peace of communities under the threat of banditry





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