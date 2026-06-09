Kwara Police Bust Bandit Network in Baruten, Recover Arms and Arrest Facilitator

Police in Kwara State have arrested two suspected bandits and an alleged facilitator, recovering two AK-47 rifles and ammunition from a criminal hideout in Baruten LGA.

The Kwara State Police Command has announced a significant crackdown on criminal elements operating in Baruten Local Government Area. According to a statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, operatives from the Command's Violent Crime Response Unit, working in conjunction with the Okuta Divisional Police Headquarters, executed a major operation on June 6, 2026.

The operation targeted a suspected criminal hideout in Okuta, Baruten LGA, resulting in the arrest of two suspected bandits: Bello Mohammed, 28, and Abubakar Mohammed, 25. A search of the hideout led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, 65 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two cutlasses, two tube tyres allegedly used in restraining kidnap victims, materials for servicing firearms, criminal charms, a dagger, a mobile phone, and a power bank.

Preliminary investigations have linked the two suspects to a broader criminal network implicated in kidnapping, armed attacks, and other violent crimes across the Baruten region and surrounding communities. During interrogation, Abubakar Mohammed reportedly confessed to his involvement in the gang's activities and revealed that he had previously been injured during a confrontation with security forces, which led to the loss of three fingers.

Building on intelligence gathered from the initial arrests, the police apprehended a third suspect, Umoru Saliu, 58, on June 7, 2026. Investigation indicates that Saliu allegedly provided safe haven and logistical support to members of the criminal network, including its leaders and other fugitive gang members. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimi, hailed the operation as a major breakthrough in the command's sustained campaign against violent crime.

He noted that the success aligns with the operational directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu. CP Adekimi confirmed that efforts are intensifying to locate and arrest other fleeing members of the gang, and all suspects will be formally charged to court upon the completion of ongoing investigations. This operation underscores the police's commitment to restoring security in the region and dismantling networks responsible for serious criminal activities





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Kwara State Police Baruten Bandits Kidnapping Criminal Network AK-47 Rifles Arrests Violent Crime Nigeria

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