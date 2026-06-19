Kwara Police Arrest Eight Suspected Cultists and Seize Firearms in Coordinated Ilorin Raid

Eight individuals suspected of cult involvement were arrested in Ilorin after police raided a hidden base in Akuo and Fagba, seizing pistols, shotguns and ammunition. The operation highlights intelligence‑driven policing and a commitment to curb violent criminality in Kwara State.

The Kwara State Police Command announced a successful joint operation that resulted in the arrest of eight individuals suspected of involvement in cult activities within the Ilorin metropolitan area.

According to a statement released on Friday by the police public relations officer Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the anti‑cultism unit, working alongside other tactical teams, acted on credible intelligence that pointed to a hidden base used by the suspects in the Akuo and Fagba districts. During the raid the officers seized a cache of illegal firearms, including two locally manufactured pistols, a pump‑action shotgun, two cut‑to‑size shotguns, and a collection of twenty‑five spent cartridges, as well as other weapons deemed dangerous.

The eight detainees identified by name were Ismail Sodiq aged thirty‑five, Ibrahim Saheed twenty‑six, Feyikemi Odoje twenty‑eight, Ishola Faisat twenty‑three, Abubakar Zainab twenty‑two, Azeez Olarenwaju twenty‑seven, Soliu Ibrahim twenty‑two and Abdulbasit Abdulkadir twenty‑four. Police officials stressed that the operation demonstrates the command's resolve to disrupt criminal networks and prevent the spread of violence linked to cultism across the state.

Investigations are now ongoing to determine the specific roles each apprehended individual played in the alleged organization and to trace any additional members who may still be at large. The police public relations office indicated that forensic analysis of the recovered weapons and ammunition will aid in mapping the broader supply chain and identifying further connections to other illegal activities.

The commissioner of police for the Kwara State Command, Adekimi Ojo, credited the success of the raid to the intelligence‑driven policing strategy set forth by the inspector‑general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, and urged members of the public to continue providing timely information that can help prevent crime. He reiterated the command's commitment to proactive policing, community collaboration and the eradication of cultism and other forms of violent criminality in the region.

The police's statement concluded by emphasizing that the arrests and the seizure of firearms serve as a clear message to criminal elements that the state will not tolerate the organization of armed cult groups. Authorities indicated that further arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds and that they will pursue any accomplices who may attempt to flee.

The operation is part of a broader effort by law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to curb the rising threat of secret societies and to maintain public safety through coordinated, intelligence‑led actions. Community leaders have welcomed the decisive action, calling for continued vigilance and cooperation between citizens and law‑enforcement bodies to ensure that Ilorin remains a safe environment for all residents





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Kwara State Police Cultist Arrests Ilorin Raid Firearm Seizure Intelligence‑Led Policing

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