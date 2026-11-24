The Kwara State PDP rejects Governor AbdulRazaq's dismissal of N15 billion classroom allegations, demanding full transparency and EFCC investigation into alleged inflated costs.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Kwara State has firmly rejected the state government's response to allegations concerning a purported N15 billion expenditure for building thirteen classrooms. The opposition party dismissed the administration's explanation as vague and ridiculous, urging immediate intervention by anti-graft agencies to safeguard public funds.

Government Defends Against Allegations

According to reports, the Kwara State government had previously dismissed an investigative report regarding the project as fake news. However, the PDP argued that this dismissal failed to address the substantive financial concerns raised by the opposition. The party criticized the ministry's teleguided explanation as an inadequate response to serious financial issues.

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Demand For Documentary Evidence

PDP State Publicity Secretary Olanrewaju Adewara stated that the government's refusal to release relevant documents suggests there is something to hide. He challenged Governor AbdulRazaq to publish complete budgetary provisions, approval documents, project designs, Bills of Quantities, contract awards, names of contractors, and payment records.

Questioning N1.15 Billion Per Classroom

Adewara specifically questioned how the governor arrived at an average cost of N1.15 billion per classroom building. The opposition argued that transparency is the only convincing rebuttal to these serious allegations. They stated that anything less than full disclosure indicates an attempt to manage public outrage and deflect attention.

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Urging Anti-Graft Agencies To Act

The PDP has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate these expenditures. They called for tracing questionable financial transactions and ensuring every public naira is accounted for in Kwara State.

Prevention Versus Prosecution In Budgets

The party warned that anti-graft agencies must not wait until the state treasury is depleted before taking action. They emphasized that prevention is as important as prosecution and urged immediate investigation into suspicious approvals, emergency procurements, and inflated contract costs to protect the financial future of the state.