Kwara PDP Candidate Kawu Pledges ₦100bn Security Fund, 13th Month Salary

Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu, the PDP governorship candidate in Kwara State, has unveiled a manifesto promising a ₦100bn security trust fund, a 13th-month salary for civil servants, and 200,000 youth jobs annually if elected in 2027.

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Kwara State, Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu, has pledged to establish a ₦100bn security trust fund to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities if elected in the 2027 governorship election.

Kawu announced the proposal on Thursday in Ilorin while presenting his manifesto, tagged The SBK Compact - Kwara People First. The fund would support intelligence gathering, equip security agencies, strengthen community involvement and improve collaboration among security formations to enable early detection and swift response to security threats. The former senior civil servant said his determination to make security a priority was strengthened by his visit to Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area after an attack on the community.

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He said the experience reinforced his commitment to ensuring residents could live and conduct their businesses without fear of attacks, kidnapping and other criminal activities. He said the proposed fund would finance intelligence-led operations, strengthen community partnerships and improve coordination among security formations across the state. On workers welfare, Kawu promised to introduce a 13th-month salary for all civil servants in the state, assuring that salaries and other entitlements would be paid promptly.

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Kawu Pledges Workers Welfare And Business Loans

He also proposed increasing pension and gratuity payments by an estimated ₦4bn over four years through a transparent repayment arrangement. He said his experience as a retired public servant had equipped him to understand the challenges workers face. To support businesses, the PDP candidate proposed two revolving loan schemes worth ₦9.6bn each. One would provide financing for market traders, while the other would offer single-digit interest loans to micro, small and medium-scale enterprises.

He also proposed a ₦3bn Women Enterprises and Empowerment Fund to provide affordable financing and business support to women-owned businesses, while at least 1,000 artisans and skilled workers would receive support grants annually. Kawu promised to allocate ₦50m to each of the state 193 wards within his first 100 days in office, bringing the proposed total to ₦9.65bn. He said the initiative would allow communities to identify their priority needs and take part in selecting and implementing development projects.

He added that mechanisms would be introduced to ensure transparency, technical supervision and accountability in their execution. He further proposed a ₦40bn One Kwara Regional Development Agency to coordinate infrastructure and community development projects. His administration would also provide at least ₦5bn in counterpart funding for donor-supported projects over four years, with emphasis on rural roads, electricity, renewable energy, streetlights and access to clean water.

Education Healthcare And Infrastructure Development Plans

He pledged to give qualified indigenous contractors consideration in government projects, saying the policy would retain investments within the state, strengthen local businesses and generate employment. On education, Kawu promised to commit ₦4bn to a special monthly hardship allowance for teachers serving in underserved, rural and hard-to-reach communities. He also pledged to rehabilitate dilapidated schools, provide teaching materials, improve teachers welfare and expand technical and vocational education, digital learning and scholarship opportunities for disadvantaged students.

On healthcare, he pledged to strengthen primary healthcare facilities across the 16 local government areas, improve access to essential medicines and equipment, and introduce special allowances for health workers serving in underserved communities. He added that maternal and child healthcare would receive attention under his proposed administration. To address unemployment, the PDP candidate promised to create 200,000 youth employment opportunities and 5,000 enterprise opportunities annually through vocational training, digital skills development, entrepreneurship support and partnerships with private employers.

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Kawu Proposes Youth Employment And Agricultural Funding

He also promised to establish an annual framework for youth employment and enterprise development. For agriculture, Kawu pledged a minimum of ₦19.2bn in production funding to provide farmers and cooperatives with affordable loans and improved inputs. He said the proposed intervention would also address challenges relating to access to land, modern farming methods, storage, processing and markets.

He further promised to review the salaries and allowances of traditional rulers upwards, citing his experience at the Rural Electrification Agency as evidence of his ability to plan, execute and monitor development projects. Kawu said his administration would prioritise responsible planning and budgeting, efficient resource mobilisation, effective government systems, transparency and citizen participation. He criticised what he described as the absence of proper planning in governance, saying he would not assume office without a clear programme of action.

The security proposal comes amid growing concerns over attacks, kidnappings and displacement in parts of Kwara State. In February 2026, an armed attack on Woro and neighbouring communities in Kaiama Local Government Area caused mass casualties and forced hundreds of households to flee. A UNFPA situation report on the incident recorded 176 deaths and the displacement of about 650 households, while UNICEF also reported large-scale killings and abductions during the attacks.

Security Context And Realistic Implementation Goals

The state government has since announced additional security measures, including increased military deployments and the establishment of Operation Savannah Shield, while efforts have been made to rescue abducted residents. At the presentation of the state 2026 budget, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also identified security infrastructure, equipment, vehicles Kawu said his manifesto must be more than a collection of attractive promises. It must be a realistic programme of government supported by clear goals, responsible financing, competent implementation and measurable outcomes.

He said his experience in public service, particularly at the Rural Electrification Agency, had equipped him with the knowledge of project conception, design, implementation, monitoring and maintenance required to deliver the proposed programmes.