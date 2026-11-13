Kwara Kidnappers Lower Ransom to N30 Million For Abducted Mother And Three Children

Musa Gidado reveals kidnappers in Kwara State reduced the ransom from N100 million to N30 million for his wife and three children, as police intensify search efforts.

Musa Gidado, a 60-year-old resident of Kwara State, has stated that his family is relying entirely on prayer after kidnappers lowered the ransom demanded for his wife and three children to N30 million. The victims were abducted from the Abaonigbe Odilu community, a suburb of Ilorin, during an attack that occurred approximately three weeks prior to Gidado speaking with LEADERSHIP newspaper on Friday.

Ransom Negotiations And Financial Desperation

The kidnappers initially demanded a staggering N500 million for the release of the four victims. Following intense pleading from the family, the demands were first reduced to N100 million. According to Gidado, the kidnappers contacted the family on Tuesday to inform them of a further reduction to N30 million. He disclosed that they do not even have N3 million, let alone the N30 million required to secure their loved ones freedom.

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Police Denial And Ongoing Search Operations

Adekimi Ojo, the State Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, stated that no arrests have been made in connection with the abduction in the Oke-Oyi area. He clarified that efforts were being intensified to secure the release of the woman and her children. His men are working in conjunction with local vigilantes and members of Miyetti Allah to comb the bush and locate the kidnappers hideout.

Audio Evidence And Alleged Suspects

Gidado reported hearing his wife crying during phone calls with the kidnappers, which he described as an indication that she was being tortured. He mentioned that he heard reports that the police had arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction of his wife and children. However, Commissioner Ojo denied any arrests, contradicting the family claims and confirming that operations were still in the investigation phase.

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Family Resignation To Divine Intervention

Facing the impossibility of paying the reduced N30 million ransom, Gidado expressed that they had no choice but to resort to God through prayers. The family remains helpless as they wait for any breakthrough in the rescue mission. The police continue to search for the suspects while the family prepares for the worst outcome despite their faith in divine intervention.

Community Impact And Ongoing Tensions

The abduction has caused significant distress in the Abaonigbe Odilu community, highlighting the persistent security challenges in the region. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of residents in suburban areas of Ilorin. As the search continues, the family remains in a state of limbo, balancing their grief with the hope that the police will soon locate the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.