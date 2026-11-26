The Nigerian Correctional Service launches an investigation after three inmates died during an attempted escape at Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Kwara State.

Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, confirmed that three inmates died following a violent security breach at the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State. The fatalities occurred during an attempted jailbreak involving five condemned prisoners who were intercepted by guards, while two other inmates successfully escaped the facility. Mr Nwakuche announced this tragic development on Wednesday during a return inspection of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, which had been ordered by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Details of the Fatal Jailbreak Incident

The Controller-General detailed the mechanics of the breach, stating that seven condemned inmates on death row coordinated an attack to breach the security of the custodial facility. While the guards managed to stop five of the inmates from escaping, two others succeeded in scaling the perimeter wall and getting away. Mr Nwakuche revealed that three of the five detained inmates later died as a result of the incident, describing the outcome as an unfortunate but serious loss of life that demands immediate scrutiny from the correctional authorities.

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Investigation into Potential Staff Misconduct

In response to the crisis, the Nigerian Correctional Service has constituted a comprehensive investigation team to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three prisoners. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, directed Mr Nwakuche to assess the situation personally and report back to the federal government. The Controller-General assured the public that the Service would not protect any personnel found culpable, emphasizing that the law will take its course against any staff member involved in misconduct or negligence that facilitated the escape or contributed to the deaths.

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Medical Status and Search for Escapees

While three inmates perished, Mr Nwakuche disclosed that two other inmates who were prevented from escaping are currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital. The location of the hospital was withheld for security reasons, but the Controller-General assured that the inmates are being well-medically taken care of. Simultaneously, the Nigerian Correctional Service is working with sister security agencies to trail the two escapees, identified as Segun and Abraham, assuring Nigerians that the men have no hiding place and that the manhunt is ongoing.

Overcrowding and Systemic Facility Issues

During his visit to Ilorin, Mr Nwakuche highlighted severe infrastructural and capacity challenges at the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre, noting that the facility houses approximately 685 inmates despite being built during the colonial era. He revealed that more than 70 inmates are on death row, with some having spent over ten years awaiting the execution of their sentences. This admission points to a desperate situation within the facility, which had previously seen one of the escapees, Mr Abraham, flee from the Mandala Custodial Centre before being rearrested and transferred to Oke-Kura.