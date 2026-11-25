Three condemned inmates died and two escaped after seven prisoners attempted a jailbreak at Oke Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, prompting an investigation into about 20 officers.

Three condemned inmates at the Oke Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, have died following an attempted jailbreak, while two other inmates who fled remain at large.

The deaths occurred after seven inmates attempted to escape from the facility. Sources within the custodial centre said about 20 officers had been investigated over the jailbreak, while some were also being questioned over the deaths of the three inmates. The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, confirmed the deaths during a visit to Ilorin on Wednesday. Nwakuche said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had directed him to assess the situation and submit a report.

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Three Inmates Die During Jailbreak Attempt

According to Nwakuche, seven inmates attempted to breach the facility's security, but correctional officers stopped five of them while two escaped. But unfortunately, we are informed that three out of the five who could not access the scene lost their lives. And that's an unfortunate incident, he said. The NCoS chief said an investigative team had been set up to establish what led to the deaths, adding that any officer found responsible would be held accountable.

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If we find out that anybody was involved in that, naturally the law will take its course, he said, noting that the inquiry would involve clinical, medical and intelligence processes. Nwakuche said two of the inmates who were stopped from escaping were receiving treatment at an undisclosed government hospital. We can assure Nigerians that they have no hiding place. It might take time, but we'll get them, he said.

Facility Overcrowding Plagued by Severe Congestion

The controller-general also highlighted the severe overcrowding at the Oke Kura facility, which houses about 685 inmates, including more than 70 prisoners on death row. He said some condemned inmates had remained in custody for over a decade without their sentences being carried out. Some of them, unfortunately, have stayed over 10 years as inmates on death row. That is a terrible situation, he said, describing the facility as terribly congested.

Nwakuche disclosed that more than 4,000 inmates were on death row across Nigeria and urged state governors to consider commuting their sentences to life imprisonment, particularly in cases where execution warrants could not be implemented. They can commute them to life sentences so that we'll be able to distribute them to less congested facilities where we can also subject them to a treatment regime to learn a trade, to be useful to society upon discharge, he said.

He said the high inmate population was putting pressure on correctional facilities, staff and infrastructure, while undermining effective inmate management and rehabilitation. Nigeria's correctional centres have faced persistent overcrowding, with many facilities holding more inmates than their intended capacity. The situation has raised concerns about living conditions, security, access to rehabilitation programmes and the management of inmates awaiting trial or execution.