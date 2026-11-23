Twenty officers at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Oke-Kura, Ilorin, Kwara State, have been queried after two condemned inmates escaped, with preliminary findings showing the jailbreak was planned over several months.

Twenty officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oke-Kura, Ilorin, Kwara State, have been issued queries over the escape of two condemned inmates last Wednesday.

The administrative clampdown follows a full-scale investigation ordered by the Controller-General of the Correctional Service. Preliminary findings indicate the jailbreak was part of a coordinated operation planned over several months. Those facing disciplinary scrutiny reportedly include members of the armed squad and officers responsible for the round-the-clock supervision of inmates at the facility. During a visit, Nwakuche reportedly attributed the incident to staff negligence and warned that personnel found culpable would face appropriate sanctions.

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Investigation Finds Planned Escape

Sources familiar with the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the escape attempt involved seven inmates. Only two succeeded in scaling the facility security perimeter and fleeing. The incident is said to have happened at about 4:00 a.m. According to the sources, the inmates allegedly spent several months secretly chiselling through the wall of their cell without detection by prison authorities. They reportedly concealed the opening with a poster to prevent officers from discovering their activities.

On the morning of the jailbreak, the inmates allegedly tied blankets together to fashion a makeshift rope. They threw it towards the high perimeter fence in an attempt to hook its broken-glass barriers and climb over. While the first two inmates reportedly succeeded in scaling the wall and escaping, the rope snapped under the weight of the remaining five, causing them to fall back into the facility.

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Meanwhile, the Kwara State Command of the Correctional Service has released the identities and descriptions of the two fleeing inmates. It appealed to members of the public to assist in their recapture. In a public notice issued last Friday and signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Adegbulugbe Olumide, the Service identified the escapees as Segun Abraham Nasiru, 41, and Oluwasegun Omoyajowo Ajiboye, 38. Both were classified as inmates on death row.

Authorities Identify Escaping Inmates

Nasiru, a dark-complexioned man standing about six feet tall, hails from Lokoja Local Council of Kogi State. Ajiboye, described as light-complexioned and about 5.6 feet tall, is from Iloro Ekiti, Ijero Local Council of Ekiti State. The Command clarified that although initial field reports had interchanged their ages, official NCoS records confirmed that Nasiru was 41 and Ajiboye 38. President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior were displeased with the security breach.

They assured that the Service would not hesitate to sanction any personnel found responsible for the incident. Authorities would spare no effort in sanctioning culpable personnel. The Command also assured residents that security had been reinforced across the custodial centre to prevent a recurrence. It urged anyone with credible information about the whereabouts of the escapees to report to the nearest correctional facility or police station.

Information can also be sent to the Command directly via phone on 08064756761 or 08075050006. Alternatively, WhatsApp messages can be sent to 08128789009.