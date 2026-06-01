Kwara Governor Urges Partnerships to Scale AI and Digital Solutions Across Key Sectors

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq calls for collaboration between governments and tech stakeholders to pilot AI in agriculture, health, education, and governance, highlighting Kwara's innovation hub and digital initiatives. Customs Comptroller-General emphasizes AI's role in e-commerce and customs modernization.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on researchers, investors, and innovators to partner with all levels of government to pilot and scale artificial intelligence and digital solutions in agriculture, healthcare, education, and governance.

Speaking in Ilorin at the 4th Biennial International Conference jointly organized by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin, and the Faculty of Philology, Rudn University, Russia, the governor emphasized that collaboration between governments and technology stakeholders is critical to unlocking the benefits of AI and digital innovation. Represented by his Special Adviser and Counsellor, Saadu Salau, AbdulRazaq noted that building human capacity remains essential to effectively using AI.

He stated that AI is only as good as the people who understand and use it, which is why the Ilorin Innovation Hub and initiatives like TechUnlimited are training thousands of youth in data analysis, software development, and AI fundamentals. Kwara has deliberately positioned itself as a subnational partner for global technology players. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Embassy, the state's Innovation Hub is now connected to international expertise, mentorship, and funding pipelines.

The state has also secured partnerships with IHS Towers, MTN, and other global brands to expand digital infrastructure and create pathways for youth innovation. These are structured collaborations to co-develop solutions in connectivity, cloud services, and digital skills, not just corporate CSR projects. The goal is to make Ilorin and Kwara a credible destination for technology investment and talent development in West Africa.

Through programs like KwaraLEARN, the state is using real-time data and digital tools to improve learning outcomes in public primary schools across all 16 local government areas. AbdulRazaq also advocated laws and ethical guidelines to regulate AI deployment and mitigate potential negative effects. In his keynote address, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service Bashir Adeniyi described the digital revolution as fundamentally a human story, stressing that society's greatest challenge lies in how technology is deployed.

He said universities play a strategic role in shaping knowledge, ethics, and evidence-based thinking in an era of rapid digital transformation. Citing data from the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System, Adeniyi reported that electronic payment transactions in Nigeria reached N1.07 quadrillion in 2024, equivalent to about $702.6 billion. He added that NIBSS Instant Payments processed N285 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, a 25% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

African nations have recognized the Nigerian Instant Payment System as the first fully mature instant payment system on the continent. Adeniyi noted that Nigeria has transformed from a largely cash-based economy to one where mobile phones function as banks, marketplaces, and service centers. He cited global e-commerce transaction growth from $17 trillion in 2016 to $27 trillion in 2022.

On AI, he said it should be viewed as a tool, not a replacement for human intelligence, as AI operates on correlation, not conscience. AI can assist in grading examinations, generating reading materials, and translating content, but cannot replace human teaching and mentoring. He highlighted AI use in customs for identifying suspicious cargo, analyzing trade patterns, and improving transparency. He urged universities to redesign curricula to prioritize critical thinking, interdisciplinary learning, ethics, communication skills, and practical problem-solving.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Muhtar Adeiza, said the conference was timely given global technological advancement, expressing confidence that discussions would generate practical insights and policy recommendations for sustainable development and responsible innovation





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