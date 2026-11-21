Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq dismisses a critical report by AljazirahNigeria as political propaganda, citing concrete achievements in infrastructure and education.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State, has firmly rejected a recent publication by AljazirahNigeria Newspapers that classified him among Nigeria's worst-performing governors. The administration described the report as a poorly disguised hatchet job intended to serve the political interests of opposition groups. This strong rebuttal addresses claims made by the publication and a subsequent reproduction by Confidence News.

AljazirahNigeria Report Methodology Critiqued

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's office argues that the report lacks the necessary editorial independence and professional responsibility required for credible journalism. The Governor's team questions the methodology used by AljazirahNigeria to determine governance performance. They demand transparency regarding the parameters, indicators, and weighting systems employed in the assessment.

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Specific questions have been raised about who conducted the evaluation and what comparative benchmarks were utilized. The administration notes that no opportunity was provided for state governments to respond to the allegations before the verdict was announced. This absence of due process suggests a predetermined political outcome rather than an impartial factual examination.

Financial Assessments And Revenue Claims

The criticism extends to the financial metrics used by the publication to judge administrative effectiveness. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's advisors explain that federal allocations, VAT receipts, and loan figures cannot be simply summed to determine arbitrary spending power. Loans are identified as financing instruments that must be assessed against their specific purposes and repayment conditions.

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Proponents of the Governor's stance argue that serious journalism should examine budget performance and capital expenditure rather than just revenue streams. They emphasize that debt sustainability and measurable improvements in citizen welfare are more accurate indicators of governance success. The current approach by AljazirahNigeria is viewed as a superficial and misleading simplification of complex public finance.

Kwara State Educational And Medical Progress

Highlighting tangible achievements since 2019, the Governor's office points to significant interventions in critical economic sectors. In education, the administration has strengthened basic education financing and recruited thousands of teachers. They have renovated and constructed schools while expanding digital learning through the KwaraLEARN initiative.

Healthcare improvements are also cited as a major success story for the current administration. Resources have been invested in rehabilitating healthcare facilities and upgrading specialist services. Investments include modern medical equipment and personnel training, with notable improvements at the General Hospital in Ilorin and other secondary institutions.

Infrastructure Development And Future Accountability

Infrastructure projects across all three senatorial districts serve as further evidence of development progress. The administration highlights road construction, urban renewal, and the building of bridges and flyovers. These projects extend beyond Ilorin to include communities in Kwara North and Kwara South.

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Additional efforts in agriculture, rural development, youth empowerment, and security complete the record of interventions. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq maintains that consistent accountability journalism requires such comprehensive and balanced examinations. The administration calls on AljazirahNigeria to demonstrate methodological consistency in future assessments.