Kwara Government Files Criminal Defamation Suit Against Saraki Over Governor's Education Claims

The Kwara State Government has filed a criminal defamation case against former Senate President Bukola Saraki, alleging he falsely claimed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq lacked secondary education. Saraki's legal team argues the posts were protected free speech.

The Kwara State Government has filed a criminal defamation lawsuit against former Senate President Bukola Saraki , accusing him of making false and malicious statements about the educational background of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The case was instituted before the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim, along with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ayoola Akande, and Assistant Chief State Counsel, B.L. Abdulsalam. According to court documents, the government alleges that on April 17, 2026, Saraki published and circulated statements through social media platforms and newspapers claiming that Governor AbdulRazaq did not complete secondary school education.

The prosecution argues that these publications were false, malicious, and intended to bring the governor and the state government into disrepute. Furthermore, the statements are said to contain insulting and abusive language that could provoke public unrest and disturb public peace, which is contrary to Section 399 of the Penal Code, Cap. P4, Laws of Kwara State, 2006. During the court proceedings, prosecuting counsel R.O.

Balogun urged the judge to issue a bench warrant against Saraki, arguing that the former Senate president had failed to appear in court despite being served with the necessary processes. Balogun stated that the defendant was duly served but did not attend, and therefore the court should compel his appearance. He also opposed an application for adjournment filed by the defense, emphasizing that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the case.

However, Saraki's lawyer, Jimoh Mumini, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged both the jurisdiction of the court and the validity of the service of processes on his client. Mumini argued that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, not the state high court, and that the defendant was not properly served.

After hearing arguments from both sides and standing down the matter for about two hours, Justice Folorunso ruled that the defendant was entitled to seek an adjournment. The court fixed July 3, 2026, for the hearing of the preliminary objection and possible arraignment. This latest suit deepens the legal confrontation between the AbdulRazaq administration and Saraki.

Earlier on April 9, the state government filed a separate 20-count charge against Saraki, former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, and two former aides over allegations related to the arming of suspects convicted in connection with the 2018 Offa robbery attacks. The other defendants in that case are Yusuf Abdulwahab, a former Chief of Staff to Ahmed, and Alabi Olalekan.

In response to the earlier charges, Saraki denied any link to armed robbery or other criminal activities and insisted that previous investigations had cleared him of wrongdoing. He stated that he had nothing to do directly or indirectly with any case of armed robbery or any criminal matter.

Saraki maintained that he had been exonerated by both the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, describing the prosecution as politically motivated. In a statement issued by his media office, Saraki said his lawyers, led by Mumini, appeared before the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin to challenge the suit filed over a social media post he made on April 17, 2026, in response to an earlier statement by the state government.

The case arose from allegations that Saraki's comments on Facebook and X questioned the educational qualifications of Governor AbdulRazaq and amounted to criminal defamation and cyberbullying. According to the statement issued by the Press Officer on Local Matters at the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, Abdulkadir Abdulganiy, Saraki's legal team maintained that the social media posts in question constituted a legitimate exercise of freedom of expression and a right of reply.

The statement noted that Saraki's post on Facebook and X being complained of were mere exercises of his freedom of speech and right of reply, as the leader of the opposition to Governor AbdulRazaq's political party. It wondered why Saraki's social media post could constitute criminal defamation and cyberbullying against the governor.

The statement further noted that it is a recurring decimal for the Kwara governor to seek to use the courts to harass and intimidate the leaders of opposition in the state any time they make any comment against the policies and actions of his administration. They believe that, like his earlier efforts to abuse the judicial process to silence the opposition, this case will fail.

The legal battle highlights the ongoing political tensions in Kwara State, where Saraki and AbdulRazaq are key figures from opposing political camps. Saraki, a former Senate President and influential politician, has been a vocal critic of the current administration. The defamation suit is seen as part of a broader effort by the state government to curb dissent and criticism.

Saraki's legal team argues that the charges are baseless and an abuse of judicial process, while the government insists on upholding the rule of law and protecting the governor's reputation. The outcome of the case could have significant implications for freedom of speech and political opposition in the state. As the July 3 hearing approaches, both sides are preparing to present their arguments, with the court expected to rule on the preliminary objection regarding jurisdiction and service of processes





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