Kwara Government Defends Charges Against Saraki in Offa Robbery Case

The Kwara State Government justifies its decision to press charges against Bukola Saraki and others in connection with the 2018 Offa bank robbery, citing substantial evidence and a duty to uphold the law. Saraki maintains his innocence and alleges political motivation.

The Kwara State Government has defended its decision to pursue criminal charges against former Senate President Bukola Saraki and others in connection with the 2018 Offa bank robbery, which resulted in the tragic loss of 33 lives, including 12 police officers.

The government asserts that it would be failing in its fundamental duty if it disregarded the substantial evidence linking Saraki, alongside former Chief of Staff Yusuf Abdulwahab and aide Alabi Olalekan, to the devastating incident. This decision follows convictions secured in lower courts, including a judgment upheld by the Court of Appeal in January 2026, based on confessional statements from convicted robbers.

These statements allege that Saraki provided logistical support – including vehicles, funds, and weapons – to the robbery suspects through Abdulwahab. Investigators reportedly recovered a vehicle used in the robbery from government premises, and a convicted robber was even photographed with Saraki during a condolence visit to Offa and at a private event shortly after the attack.

Saraki, however, maintains his innocence, pointing to previous legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the Attorney-General of the Federation’s office, dated June 22nd, 2018, and August 23rd, 2018, which stated there was no direct or indirect evidence linking him to the robbery. He suggests the renewed charges are politically motivated, stemming from his recent comments on insecurity in the state during a Channels TV interview.

He highlights that initial suspects were charged, convicted, and their convictions upheld by the appellate court, with the case currently before the Supreme Court. The state government, through Commissioner for Communications Bolanle Olukoya, has declined to engage in public debate with Saraki due to the ongoing legal proceedings, but reiterated the basis for the charges.

They emphasize that the authority to prosecute offenses within Kwara State rests with the state’s Attorney-General, not federal authorities, and that the DPP’s advice predated the court proceedings and convictions. The government firmly believes that ignoring the available evidence would be a dereliction of duty and imply that certain individuals are above the law. They stress that filing charges does not equate to a guilty verdict, and that the court is the sole arbiter of guilt or innocence.

The state government maintains its responsibility to act on evidence, regardless of the status of those implicated. They acknowledge Saraki’s constitutional right to defend himself in court and encourage him to do so through the appropriate legal channels. This case has sparked significant public interest and raises questions about accountability, political motivations, and the pursuit of justice in a high-profile criminal investigation.

The government’s insistence on pursuing the case, despite previous legal opinions, underscores its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their actions





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Bukola Saraki Offa Robbery Kwara State Criminal Charges Police Investigation Confessional Statements Legal Advice Accountability Justice

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