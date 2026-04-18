Kwara APC Rejects PDP Allegations of Plot to Prosecute Saraki Over Offa Robbery

Kwara State APC Secretary, Abdulwaheed Balogun, dismisses PDP claims that Governor AbdulRazaq is plotting to prosecute Bukola Saraki in relation to the 2018 Offa robbery, calling the allegations melodramatic and unfounded. Balogun urges due process and legal means to resolve the case.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Kwara State has categorically refuted claims made by the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) suggesting that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is orchestrating the prosecution of former Senate President Bukola Saraki in connection with the 2018 Offa robbery. Addressing a press conference in Ilorin on Saturday, the APC Secretary for Kwara State, Mr. Abdulwaheed Balogun, characterized the PDP 's allegations as dramatic and entirely unfounded.

Balogun emphasized the APC's obligation to counter what it termed circulating misinformation, aiming to provide clarity and dispel public misconceptions. He stated that the APC had been made aware of a declaration by the PDP and Saraki, which accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of plotting to file charges against Saraki and three other individuals concerning the 2018 Offa armed robbery. This incident tragically resulted in the loss of over 30 lives.

Balogun asserted that if Saraki and the PDP have no involvement or culpability in the matter, they should have no cause for concern. He underlined that judicial proceedings are fundamentally based on concrete evidence and established facts, not on public pronouncements or political rhetoric. Instead of resorting to personal attacks and attempts to sway public opinion, Balogun posited that the appropriate course of action for individuals facing legal accusations is to participate in the trial process and permit the court to adjudicate guilt or innocence.

He further suggested that individuals who were privy to the events of that period could corroborate the factual accounts, urging all parties involved to allow the established legal channels to proceed without interference. Furthermore, the APC secretary took issue with statements that questioned the current administration's popularity, arguing that the residents of Kwara State are best positioned to evaluate the government's performance.

He commended the state government for its steadfast commitment to the pursuit of justice, noting that the Offa robbery case is presently under the jurisdiction of a competent court. Balogun reiterated that the responsibility of determining the outcome of the case rests solely with the judiciary. He cautioned against any attempts to manipulate public perception through media narratives or political maneuvering.

The APC secretary strongly advised the PDP to counsel Saraki to clear his name through legitimate legal avenues rather than issuing statements that could potentially undermine constitutional institutions. He firmly stated that no individual is exempt from the rule of law, and that legal processes should not be circumvented by media campaigns or public relations efforts.

Balogun concluded by affirming that the current administration remains resolutely focused on effective governance, highlighting key areas such as infrastructure development, enhancements in the healthcare sector, and the punctual disbursement of salaries and pensions. He assured the public that the government would not be diverted from its mission by political criticisms and reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to ensuring security, fostering development, and upholding justice throughout Kwara State.





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APC PDP Bukola Saraki Offa Robbery Kwara State Government

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