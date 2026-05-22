Kwara APC Governorship Primary Postponed Due to Lack of Consensus, Rescheduled for May 27

The Chairman of the Kwara State Governorship Primary Election Committee has assured party members and stakeholders of a free, fair, and transparent primary amidst the inability of aspirants to secure a consensus arrangement, leading to the postponement of the initial primary on May 26, 2022. The governorships primaries in Kwara and Bauchi were rescheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022, while the State House of Assembly primaries for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara were rescheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2022. Pre-election materials will be distributed beforehand at designated Local Government Election Officers, while all the aspirants have been briefed on electoral process.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Kwara State Governorship Primary Election Committee, Musiliu Obanikoro, has assured party members and stakeholders of a free, fair and transparent primary on May 26, 2022.

The inability to secure a consensus arrangement between gubernatorial aspirants forced the postponement of the primary initially scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022. The governorship primaries in Kwara and Bauchi states were rescheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022, while the State House of Assembly primaries for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara were rescheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2022.

The chairman disclosed that electoral materials would be distributed to the Local Government Election Officers before Juma'at prayers and voting would commence simultaneously in all 16 local government areas of Kwara State thereafter. He assured the committee is fully prepared to conduct the exercise in strict compliance with the directives of the APC National Headquarters and in accordance with established party guidelines.

However, there were reports of some aspirants withdrawing from the race, including Prof. Wale Sulaiman, Dr Mohammed Bio, Dr Toyin Alabi, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Capt. Ahmad Mahmoud, Hajia Aisha Patigi, Dr Salako Oluwatoyin, and Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu. And at Adewole Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area on Thursday, supporters of Seriki, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Bashir Bolarinwa, and Femi Sanni made their voices heard





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